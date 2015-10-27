Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie Shares his Thoughts on the State of the Team

RM: So far so good. We had a plan for each and every one of those guys, kind of going according to play so far. [Safety] Nate [Allen], we were able to get him activated this week. We'll see how he's going, see if he can come along. I've never done it before, going after so many free agents. We had a lot to spend, I couldn't keep it in my pockets. We had to spend it. We went after some guys and we were fortunate that the decision they made was to come here. We're happy with the guys we got. You can run down the list, those guys not only produced on the field, they're good leaders, and good locker room guys. The guys gravitate towards each other. The offensive linemen love [center Rodney] Hudson, the d-linemen with [defensive tackle] Dan [Williams], they're meshing. When you get a lot of new moving parts if you can get to get them to mesh you have to get the right kind of people. We feel pretty good that we got the right guys.