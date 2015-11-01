Raiders Ground Jets 34-20

Jones' third-quarter opening kickoff return was wiped out by a holding penalty and the Raiders started the drive at the 7. Carr added his fourth TD pass of the day when he went to Jones who scooted 59 yards down the right sideline. The PAT was good and the Raiders led 28-6 with 11:06 left in the 3rd quarter.

Stacy downed the ensuing kickoff in the end zone for a touchback and the Jets started at their own 20. The Jets answered with their first TD of the day as Smith found WR Eric Decker from 4 yards out. The PAT was good and the Raiders lead was trimmed to 28-13 with 7:19 left in the 3rd quarter.

Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 36. The Raiders were forced to settle for a field goal attempt. Janikowski's 52-yard attempt was good this time, and the Raiders took a 31-13 lead with 5:45 left in the 3rd quarter.

Stacy fielded the line drive kickoff on a hop and took a knee in the end zone for a touchback. Defensive lineman Denico Autry's first career sack brought the Jets drive to an end. After a delay of game penalty on the Jets, Carrie returned the punt to the Oakland 15. A penalty backed the Raiders up to the 7.