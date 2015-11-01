Raiders Ground Jets 34-20

The Oakland Raiders defeated the New York Jets 34-20 at O.co Coliseum in 2015 regular season Week 8 action, presented by Hawaiian Airlines. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 23 of 36 for 333 yards and 4 TDs, and RB Latavius Murray carried the ball for 113 yards, and WR Michael Crabtree caught 7 passes for 102 yards and a score.
The Raiders won the opening coin toss and elected to defer their choice to the second half. The Jets elected to receiver the game's opening kickoff. RB Zac Stacy fielded K Sebastian Janikowski's opening kickoff 6 yards deep in the end zone and returned it to the Jets 15. QB Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hand injury on a scramble on the opening drive and Geno Smith replaced him. The Jets held the ball for more than 7:00 of the first quarter before the Raiders forced a field goal attempt. K Nick Folk's 40-yard kick was good and the Jets took a 3-0 lead with 7:16 left in the 1st quarter.
RB Taiwan Jones returned the ensuing kickoff 22 yards to the Oakland 22. The Raiders answered as quarterback Derek Carr led a 10-play, 78-yard touchdown drive he capped with a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Andre Holmes. Janikowski's PAT was good and the Raiders took a 7-3 lead with 1:56 in the 1st quarter.
Stacy watched Janikowski's ensuing kickoff sail over his head out of the end zone for a touchback. The Raiders yielded one first down by way of a pass interference call before they forced a punt. After a short TJ Carrie punt return, the Raiders started at their own 24. Carr struck again with a 36-yard TD pass to WR Michael Crabtree who ran over several defenders on his way to the end zone. Janikwoski's PAT was good and the Raiders took a 14-3 lead with 9:37 left in the 2nd quarter.
Stacy let the ensuing kickoff bounce through the end zone for a touchback and the Jets started at the 20. The Raiders held the Jets to a three-and-out and P Ryan Quigley came on to punt. Carrie's punt return was wiped out by penalty and the Raiders started at their own 22.
Carr then went downtown deep down the right sideline to Holmes for 49 yards and a score. The PAT was good and the Raiders led 21-3 with 5:11 left in the 2nd quarter.
Stacy fielded the ensuing kickoff in the end zone and took a knee for a touchback. The Raiders got the ball back when the ageless wonder, safety Charles Woodson, picked off a Smith deep pass down the left sideline intended for WR Brandon Marshall. The Raiders took over at their own 35.
The Raiders drove to the Jets 34 before settling for a field goal attempt. Janikowski's 52-yard attempt was wide right and the Jets took over at the 42. The Jets drove to the Oakland 20 before the Raiders forced a field goal attempt. The 38-yard kick was good and the Jets trimmed the Raiders lead to 21-6 with 40 seconds left in the 2nd quarter.
Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 13. Carr took a knee and the Raiders took a 21-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Jones' third-quarter opening kickoff return was wiped out by a holding penalty and the Raiders started the drive at the 7. Carr added his fourth TD pass of the day when he went to Jones who scooted 59 yards down the right sideline. The PAT was good and the Raiders led 28-6 with 11:06 left in the 3rd quarter.
Stacy downed the ensuing kickoff in the end zone for a touchback and the Jets started at their own 20. The Jets answered with their first TD of the day as Smith found WR Eric Decker from 4 yards out. The PAT was good and the Raiders lead was trimmed to 28-13 with 7:19 left in the 3rd quarter.
Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 36. The Raiders were forced to settle for a field goal attempt. Janikowski's 52-yard attempt was good this time, and the Raiders took a 31-13 lead with 5:45 left in the 3rd quarter.
Stacy fielded the line drive kickoff on a hop and took a knee in the end zone for a touchback. Defensive lineman Denico Autry's first career sack brought the Jets drive to an end. After a delay of game penalty on the Jets, Carrie returned the punt to the Oakland 15. A penalty backed the Raiders up to the 7.
The Raiders drove into Jets territory but the possession was derailed by a penalty. The Raiders settled for a 47-yard Janikowski field goal that put the Raiders up 34-13 with 12:49 left in the 4th quarter.
TE Jeff Cumberland returned the short kick 17 yards to the Jets 29. Smith capped the drive with a 1-yard TD pass to TE Kellen Davis. The PAT was good and the Raiders lead was trimmed to 34-20 with 8:37 left in the game.
WR Seth Roberts fielded the ensuing kickoff in the end zone and took a knee for a touchback. The Raiders started their next drive at the 20. The Raiders went three-and-out and P Marquette King came on to punt the first time on the day. The Jets punt return was wiped out by a block in the back penalty. The Jets started their next drive at the 35.
The Raiders got the ball back with a 4th and 3 stop and took over at their own 38 with 5:33 to go. The Raiders went three and out and King came on to punt. King's boot went out of bounds at the Jets 18. The Jets drive ended with cornerback DJ Hayden's first career sack. Carrie returned the punt to the Oakland 31.
The Raiders went three and out again and King came on to punt. WR Jeremy Kerley returned the punt to the Jets 22. A crushing hit from LB Ray-Ray Armstrong knock Smith out of the game and Fitzpatrick returned to the game. After two plays, Smith came back in. The Raiders held on 4th and 10 and took over with 23 seconds left.
Carr took a knee and the Raiders claimed a 34-20 victory. The Raiders improve to 4-3 on the season and head to Pittsburgh next week to take on the Steelers at Heinz Field.