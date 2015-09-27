Raiders HC Jack Del Rio: "It says a lot about us"

Opening statement:** "It's good to get started on the road. This was our first game on the road. Chapter 3 for us, and we like the way it was written."

On Raiders S Charles Woodson's interception during the last play of the game:

"Charles has had a number of interceptions over his storied career and came up big for us there. He made a nice play and got his feet in. He had a good hold on it and got his feet down so it was a great end. You know, games in the NFL are close every week. Some teams are able to make a play at the end, and we came up with a big one there."

On the Raiders recently making big plays during the last plays of games:

"It says a lot about us. We're aware in this league that it's going to be tight at the end, and it's the teams that make the end that win. We've worked a lot of situations before. We executed there at the end to win. It could have gone differently and a lot of different ways. At the end, we made enough plays to win the ball game."

On the many flags that were thrown during the game:

"There seem to be an awful lot of flags in the air right now. I don't know, it's not my job to throw flags. I just try to teach our guys how to play within the rules, and we'll keep working."

On the importance of the goal line defense at the end of the first half:

"I think getting them to stop and then offensively going down and scoring ourselves was a big turnaround. It was excellent football for our defense to not yield once we let them down there and forcing them to kick the field goal. Offensively, we took that opportunity very efficiently and got seven points."