Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio: "There is real effort and energy"

Q: Does that inspire you?**

Coach Del Rio:"Yeah, I think it's inspiring for sure. Like I said, I take great pride in having been from this area. Even when it wasn't good, Warriors had some lean years, whatever. Different sports teams have lean years, if you're a true fan, you're still there. But there's nothing like it when you get it going and we're all enjoying it. That's what's happening right now with the Warriors and the Sharks, and we'd love to join that."

Q: Do you feel more confidence on the field now than you did a year ago?

Coach Del Rio:"Yeah. There's no question. We're gaining in confidence because of the work we're putting in. I think that's where it starts. There are a lot of things being said. This time of year, talk is cheap. I don't really spend a whole lot of time worrying about what is said, but I do pay a lot of attention to what is being done and the work that's being put in, commitment level. To me, that's where my focus is. That's where I want our focus to be, on how we're driving each other, on how we're committed to being here and doing the things we can do. Focusing on all of that is really where it's at. That allows you to have a chance in the fall to do your thing."

Q: Do you find you have to reign in the 'we are the paper champions' talk?

Coach Del Rio:"I think that's a nice catchphrase for somebody to write about, but that's not real. For us, we're about the work that we're putting in. It's real work. There is real sweat being put it. There is real effort and energy being put forth. A real commitment. That's where our focus is, not on words."

Q: Does it feel different for you in Year 2 to get out here with a year down with your staff?

Coach Del Rio:"Absolutely. Obviously, in Year 2 there is a core of leaders that understand how we do things and what we're looking for. There is a staff that's returning intact that understands how we want to do things. I think with that, that puts us significantly ahead of where we were last year at this time."

Q: Why did you make the switch for Keith McGill from corner to safety?

Coach Del Rio:"I think the biggest thing is to give him the opportunity to do what he may be best at. He played both in college. We just really felt like it was going to be hard for him at corner. We feel he has his best opportunity to contribute on special teams and as a safety. We like his length. We like a lot of things about him. It's just a matter of how far we can bring him, in terms of developing him, but that's largely up to him. We're going to give him every opportunity, knowing he can do some things at corner but we feel like his long-term future would be best served with him at safety."

Q: What is he best at?

Coach Del Rio: "I would say he's got great range. His ability to track the ball. There are some things that are not going to be quite as natural but we'll work hard at that going forward. I think he's comfortable back there. In his mind, he likes this opportunity. He can speak for himself, but in talking with him he was kind of excited about getting this opportunity."