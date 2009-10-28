Raiders Head to San Diego

DATE: Sunday, November 1, 2009, 1:05 p.m. PT

SITE: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, CA



THIS WEEK: The Oakland Raiders and the San Diego Chargers, members of the American Football Conference Western Division, will meet for the 100th time in the regular season as they face off in San Diego this Sunday. The Silver and Black took on each AFC West team in the first three weeks of the 2009 regular season and played the Chargers in the opener.

TELEVISION: The game will be televised on CBSwith Dick Enbergproviding play-by-play and former NFL player and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Foutshandling color analysis.*The game will air in the Bay Area onKPIX Channel 5. The game will also air in Sacramento onKOVR Channel 13as well as onKHSLin Chico,KIONin Monterey andKJEO *in Fresno.

RADIO: The game will air on Raiders Radio originating on KSFO 560 AM, the Silver and Black's Flagship for the multi-state Radio Network. Greg Papa and former Raiders player, assistant and head coach Tom Flores will man the booth for the 12th straight year. The radio pregame show and postgame show will feature Raider Legends George Atkinson and David Humm along with KSFO's Rich Walcoff.

SPANISH RADIO:Raider games air in Spanish on*radio stationLa Kaliente, KZSF 1370 AM. Armando BotelloandAngel Dinamita *handle announcing duties.

CONNECTIONS

RAIDERS: Owner Al Davis was an assistant coach for the Chargers from 1960-62…WR Chaz Schilens played at San Diego State with Chargers T Brandyn Dombrowski…T Mario Henderson and Chargers CB Antonio Cromartie played together at Florida State…G Robert Gallery and Chargers K Nate Kaeding were teammates at Iowa…QB JaMarcus Russell and Chargers WR Buster Davis and FB Jacob Hester were teammates at LSU…LB Kirk Morrison and Chargers WR Kassim Osgood were teammates at San Diego State…LB coach Mike Haluchak spent six seasons in same capacity for the Chargers (1986-1991)…Passing game coordinator Ted Tollner served as offensive coordinator for the Chargers from 1989-91…LB Sam Williams was a teammate of Chargers QB Billy Volek at Fresno State…LS/LB Jon Condo and Chargers LB Shawne Merriman were teammates at the University of Maryland…Head coach Tom Cable was a graduate assistant at San Diego in 1989…WR Todd Watkins attended Helix High School in San Diego.

CHARGERS: Chargers head coach Norv Turner served as head coach with the Raiders for two seasons (2004-05)…Turner is from Martinez and attended Alhambra High School…Defensive line coach Don Johnson coached defensive tackles with the Raiders from 2007-08…Chargers LS David Binn is from San Mateo and played collegiately at Cal…Chargers WR Kassim Osgood is from Salinas and went to North Salinas High School…WR Malcolm Floyd is from Sacramento and attended River City High School.

SERIES:This Sunday's game marks the 100th league meeting between the Raiders and Chargers. The Raiders hold a 54-43-2 advantage in regular season contests over San Diego since 1960 when the teams began competition as original members of the American Football League. The Raiders are 1-0 in postseason games.

LAST WEEK: The Oakland Raiders lost to the New York Jets, 38-0, last Sunday at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

NEXT WEEK:The Oakland Raiders have a bye on Sunday, November 8, and then return to action to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 15 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

YOUTH IS SERVED, PART II: The Oakland Raiders started two rookies at wide receiver—first round pick Darrius Heyward-Bey and fourth round selection Louis Murphy—for the September 14 contest against the San Diego Chargers, marking only the third time since 1977 that an NFL team started two rookie wide receivers in a season opener. In 1988, the San Diego Chargers started rookies Anthony Miller and Quinn Early at wide receiver while in 2000, the Cincinnati Bengals opened at wide receiver with Peter Warrick and Ron Dugans.

BIG PLAY: QB JaMarcus Russell and rookie WR Louis Murphy connected on a 57-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Chargers at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 14. It was the first career touchdown for Murphy, who totaled four receptions for 87 yards in his regular season debut.

MILLER GAINS: TE Zach Miller led all receivers with six catches for 96 yards against the Chargers at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 14. His 96 receiving yards set a since broken personal single-game high, eclipsing his 95-yard performance against the Chargers last season. He surpassed his career-high in receiving yards against Philadelphia.

SEYMOUR ARRIVES: DE Richard Seymour collected two sacks for losses totaling seven yards in his Raiders debut against the Chargers. Seymour was one of just eight players in the league to produce two sacks on NFL Kickoff Weekend.

DYNAMIC DUO: RB's Darren McFadden and Michael Bush combined for 123 yards on the ground on 29 attempts against the Chargers at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 14. McFadden paced the team with 68 yards rushing, while Bush contributed 55 yards including a four-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. McFadden also hauled in four passes for 25 yards.