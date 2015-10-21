Raiders Head to San Diego to face Chargers

College Connections**

• Raiders DE Khalil Mack and Chargers RB Branden Oliver were teammates and roommates at Buffalo from 2010-2013. Mack was the fifth-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, while Oliver went undrafted.

• Raiders defensive assistant Sam Anno was the assistant head coach at the University of San Diego from 2009-2014.

• Chargers WR Keenan Allen and CB Steve Williams played at Cal from 2010-2012. Allen finished third in school history with 2,570 yards and seventh in touchdowns (17), and Williams totaled 150 tackles with six interceptions and 31 passes defensed.

Hometown Connections

• Chargers Head Coach Mike McCoy was born in San Francisco, Calif., and went on to attend San Marin (Calif.) High School. After high school, McCoy attended Long Beach State University, when

Raiders team ambassador Willie Brown was the head coach.

• Chargers WR Stevie Johnson and Chargers CB Jason Verrett are both natives of Fairfield, Calif., and played for Angelo Rodriguez High School. Verrett's older brother, Warren, works in Ticket Sales and Service for the Raiders.

CHARGERS SNAPSHOT

Overview: The Chargers will host the Raiders in Week 7 following a hard-fought loss on the road against the Green Bay Packers, 20-27. San Diego is looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, and the team currently sits in third place in the AFC West. Head Coach Mike McCoy, now in his third season at the helm of the Chargers, has posted a 20-18 record (.526) in his career with one trip to the postseason (1-1 record). The 43-year-old coach will look to improve to 3-1 at home this season. Offense: QB Philip Rivers continues to produce at a high level in his 12th NFL season, having already eclipsed 2,000 passing yards for the season. Rivers has completed 177-of-253 passes for 2,116 yards with 12 touchdowns and a passer rating of 102.8 through six games. His favorite target thus far has been third-year WR Keenan Allen, who has hauled in a team-leading 53 passes for 601 yards (11.3 avg.) with three touchdowns. TE Antonio Gates has played in only two games so far this season, but he already has notched 18 receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, rookie RB Melvin Gordon is the team leader with 78 attempts for 299 yards (3.7 avg.), while dual-threat veteran RB Danny Woodhead has contributed two touchdowns on the ground and 26 receptions in the passing game. Defense: The Chargers boast a top-10 passing defense this season, currently ranking seventh in the NFL by allowing only 221.8 passing yards per game this season. The rushing defense has allowed 132.5 yards per game and six rushing touchdowns. The unit is anchored by ninth-year S Eric Weddle and 2013 second-round pick LB Manti Te'o, who are tied for the team lead with 40 total tackles each. LB Jeremiah Attaochu leads the team with four sacks on the year. The team has produced four interceptions this season and has recovered three fumbles.

INDIVIDUAL STATS VS. CHARGERS

C Rodney Hudson

Career Totals: Paved the way for an average of 115.6 rushing yards per game over eight games with the Kansas City Chiefs.

• In his last meeting with the Chargers on Oct. 19, 2014, helped the Chiefs total 154 rushing yards on 39 attempts with one rushing touchdown in the win.

K Sebastian Janikowski

Career Totals: 39-of-49 (76.9 percent) on field goal attempts and 59-for-59 on extra point attempts for 168 total points in 30 career games (10-20).

• On Oct. 29, 2000, converted on 5-of-6 field goals, including one from 54 yards out, to post all of the Raiders' points in the win and secure the second game-winning field goal of his career.

• Has connected on at least three field goals against the Chargers on four occasions, including a 4-for-4 outing in which he hit a 52-yarder on Jan. 1, 2012.

DE Khalil Mack

Career Totals: Eight tackles (seven solo) with one sack for five yards in two career games (0-2).

• On Nov. 16, 2014, reached Philip Rivers in the fourth quarter for his first career sack, a 5-yard loss.

S Charles Woodson

Career Totals: 117 tackles (92 solo), 14 passes defensed, three interceptions with 86 return yards, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery with 25 return yards; five punt returns for 56 yards (11.2 avg.); one kickoff return for nine yards (9.0 avg.); and one reception for 19 yards in 17 career games (10-7).

• As a rookie on Dec. 20, 1998, posted a then-career high five passes defensed and intercepted Craig Whelihan for his fourth career interception, running it back 30 yards.