Raiders Head to San Diego to face Chargers

An exclusive look at the AFC West rivalry that is the Oakland Raiders vs. San Diego Chargers through the decades.
The Oakland Raiders will get back to work following their bye week with a trip down the coast for a divisional match-up with the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:05 p.m. PT at Qualcomm Stadium. Sunday's game marks the second straight divisional game of the year for the Silver and Black, having played the Denver Broncos in Week 5 prior to the bye week. This is the first contest against San Diego this year for Oakland, as the two teams will meet again at O.co Coliseum on Dec. 24 for a Christmas Eve meeting. Last season, the Chargers won both games between the two squads. Before the Raiders' bye week, they hosted the Broncos in Week 5 and fell in a close contest, 10-16. Last week, San Diego traveled to play the Green Bay Packers, with the game coming down to the final play before Green Bay prevailed, 27-20.
THE SETTING
Date:Sunday, Oct. 25
Kickoff:1:05 p.m. PT
Site:Qualcomm Stadium (1967)
Capacity/Surface:71,500/Bandera Bermuda
Regular Season:Raiders lead, 58-50-2
Postseason:Raiders lead, 1-0
Two weeks ago at O.co Coliseum, Oakland and Denver played a low-scoring affair that was dominated by the defenses. The Raiders' defense held the Broncos to just 297 total yards on the afternoon, and held a QB Peyton Manning-led offense out of the end zone for just the second time since 2008. The run defense was particularly effective, as the Broncos managed only 43 yards on 18 carries. S Charles Woodson led the way for the defense, intercepting two passes on the afternoon and making eight tackles. LB Malcolm Smith posted his second sack of the season and added five tackles. DE Mario Edwards Jr. recorded his first career sack, as he combined with LB Aldon Smith to record a takedown. QB Derek Carr threw for 249 yards on 26-of-39 passing with one touchdown and one interception. FB Marcel Reece added another touchdown reception in the second quarter, giving him a team high three on the season.
Next week, the Raiders will open November with a home game against the New York Jets, while the Chargers will travel east to take on the Ravens in Baltimore.
QUOTING DEL RIO
"I know that 2-3 is not what we wanted it to be. We had hopes it'd be better. It's what we've earned to this point. We have a lot of football in front of us, so we'll focus on the road in front of us, the work that we have ahead of us and make sure that we're learning what we can from the previous five weeks of experience." - Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION
CBS
Play-by-play:Andrew CatalonColor Analysts:Steve Tasker, Steve Beuerlein
National Radio
Westwood One Sports
Play-by-play: Steve Raible
Color Analyst: Mike Holmgren
RAIDERS RADIO
Flagship:95.7 The GAME
Play-by-play:Greg Papa
Color Analyst:Tom FloresSideline:Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio
Flagship: KSOL 98.9 FM
(Radio Estereo Sol 98.9 y 99.1)
Play-by-play: Fernando Arias
Color Analyst: Ambrosio Rico
Pro Connections
• Raiders defensive assistant Sam Anno played linebacker for the Chargers for two seasons from 1992-1993.
• Chargers special teams coordinator Kevin Spencer spent three seasons with the Raiders (1995-1997) as the special teams coach, assistant linebackers coach and defensive assistant.
• Chargers defensive line coach Don Johnson coached defensive tackles for the Raiders from 2007-2008.
• Chargers T Joe Barksdale was drafted by the Raiders in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft and played all 16 games as a rookie, primarily on special teams.
• Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio and Chargers Head Coach Mike McCoy were the defensive and offensive coordinators, respectively, for the Denver Broncos in 2012. Del Rio and McCoy
were also on the staff together with the Carolina Panthers in 2002.
• Chargers assistant special teams coach Craig Aukerman (defensive assistant) was on Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio's staff in 2011 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
• Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio (linebackers) coached with Chargers linebackers coach Mike Nolan (wide receivers) in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens.
• Chargers Head Coach Mike McCoy (offensive assistant/quarterbacks) was on the staff of Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks) in 2000 with the Panthers. McCoy also worked with Raiders linebackers coach Sal Sunseri (defensive assistant/defensive line) from 2002-2008 with the Panthers.
• Raiders TE Lee Smith played for Chargers tight ends coach Pete Metzelaars (tight ends) in 2012 for the Buffalo Bills.
• Chargers WR Stevie Johnson was in the wide receivers room with WR Michael Crabtree in 2014 with the San Francisco 49ers. LB Aldon Smith was also on the 49ers in 2014.
College Connections**
• Raiders DE Khalil Mack and Chargers RB Branden Oliver were teammates and roommates at Buffalo from 2010-2013. Mack was the fifth-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, while Oliver went undrafted.
• Raiders defensive assistant Sam Anno was the assistant head coach at the University of San Diego from 2009-2014.
• Chargers WR Keenan Allen and CB Steve Williams played at Cal from 2010-2012. Allen finished third in school history with 2,570 yards and seventh in touchdowns (17), and Williams totaled 150 tackles with six interceptions and 31 passes defensed.
Hometown Connections
• Chargers Head Coach Mike McCoy was born in San Francisco, Calif., and went on to attend San Marin (Calif.) High School. After high school, McCoy attended Long Beach State University, when
Raiders team ambassador Willie Brown was the head coach.
• Chargers WR Stevie Johnson and Chargers CB Jason Verrett are both natives of Fairfield, Calif., and played for Angelo Rodriguez High School. Verrett's older brother, Warren, works in Ticket Sales and Service for the Raiders.
CHARGERS SNAPSHOT
Overview: The Chargers will host the Raiders in Week 7 following a hard-fought loss on the road against the Green Bay Packers, 20-27. San Diego is looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, and the team currently sits in third place in the AFC West. Head Coach Mike McCoy, now in his third season at the helm of the Chargers, has posted a 20-18 record (.526) in his career with one trip to the postseason (1-1 record). The 43-year-old coach will look to improve to 3-1 at home this season.
Offense: QB Philip Rivers continues to produce at a high level in his 12th NFL season, having already eclipsed 2,000 passing yards for the season. Rivers has completed 177-of-253 passes for 2,116 yards with 12 touchdowns and a passer rating of 102.8 through six games. His favorite target thus far has been third-year WR Keenan Allen, who has hauled in a team-leading 53 passes for 601 yards (11.3 avg.) with three touchdowns. TE Antonio Gates has played in only two games so far this season, but he already has notched 18 receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, rookie RB Melvin Gordon is the team leader with 78 attempts for 299 yards (3.7 avg.), while dual-threat veteran RB Danny Woodhead has contributed two touchdowns on the ground and 26 receptions in the passing game.
Defense: The Chargers boast a top-10 passing defense this season, currently ranking seventh in the NFL by allowing only 221.8 passing yards per game this season. The rushing defense has allowed 132.5 yards per game and six rushing touchdowns. The unit is anchored by ninth-year S Eric Weddle and 2013 second-round pick LB Manti Te'o, who are tied for the team lead with 40 total tackles each. LB Jeremiah Attaochu leads the team with four sacks on the year. The team has produced four interceptions this season and has recovered three fumbles.
INDIVIDUAL STATS VS. CHARGERS
C Rodney Hudson
Career Totals: Paved the way for an average of 115.6 rushing yards per game over eight games with the Kansas City Chiefs.
• In his last meeting with the Chargers on Oct. 19, 2014, helped the Chiefs total 154 rushing yards on 39 attempts with one rushing touchdown in the win.
K Sebastian Janikowski
Career Totals: 39-of-49 (76.9 percent) on field goal attempts and 59-for-59 on extra point attempts for 168 total points in 30 career games (10-20).
• On Oct. 29, 2000, converted on 5-of-6 field goals, including one from 54 yards out, to post all of the Raiders' points in the win and secure the second game-winning field goal of his career.
• Has connected on at least three field goals against the Chargers on four occasions, including a 4-for-4 outing in which he hit a 52-yarder on Jan. 1, 2012.
DE Khalil Mack
Career Totals: Eight tackles (seven solo) with one sack for five yards in two career games (0-2).
• On Nov. 16, 2014, reached Philip Rivers in the fourth quarter for his first career sack, a 5-yard loss.
S Charles Woodson
Career Totals: 117 tackles (92 solo), 14 passes defensed, three interceptions with 86 return yards, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery with 25 return yards; five punt returns for 56 yards (11.2 avg.); one kickoff return for nine yards (9.0 avg.); and one reception for 19 yards in 17 career games (10-7).
• As a rookie on Dec. 20, 1998, posted a then-career high five passes defensed and intercepted Craig Whelihan for his fourth career interception, running it back 30 yards.
• In his last meeting with the Chargers, Nov. 16, 2014, set a single-game high with 14 solo tackles (16 total).