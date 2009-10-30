Raiders Help in the Fight Against Breast Cancer





The NFL and the Team of the Decades, The Oakland Raiders, are proud to continue to support the fight against breast cancer. This year's campaign, "A Crucial Catch," in conjunction with the American Cancer Society, has been focused on the importance of annual screenings, especially for women who are over the age of 40.

Throughout the month of October, NFL games featured players, coaches and referees wearing pink game apparel to raise awareness for the campaign, as well as on-field pink ribbon stencils and special K-balls and pink coins.

During the game between the Raiders and the Eagles on October 18th at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, the Raiderettes – Football's Fabulous Females – donned pink caps in support of the campaign.

Several current Raiders players have shown their support by wearing football cleats, arm bands, and hats with pink accents on them to show their support for the fight against breast cancer. All apparel worn at games by players and coaches and special K-balls and pink coins will auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society and team charities.

Recently, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and the Raiders presented Football: 101 "On the Field." This event, where all net proceeds go toward breast cancer programs and services for low income women, gave attendees the opportunity to enjoy a BBQ buffet on the field, participate in non-contact game drills, tour the locker room, and spend time with Raiders players and Legends.