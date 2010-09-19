Raiders Hold Off Rams 16-14

Sep 19, 2010 at 09:13 AM
RvsRams-story.jpg


The Oakland Raiders defeated the St. Louis Rams 16-14 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in 2010 Regular Season Week 2 action. RB Darren McFadden carried the ball 30 times for 145 yards.

The Raiders won the opening coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. WR Mardy Gilyard received K Sebastian Janikowski's opening kickoff and returned it 31 yards to the St. Louis 25. The Rams managed one first down, but two sacks brought the drive to an end. P Donnie Jones came on to punt the ball to WR Johnnie Lee Higgins who returned the kick 53 yards to the Rams 25.

The Raiders drove to the Rams 5-yard before FB Marcel Reece was stopped short on 4th down and the Rams took over on downs at their own 6 with 8:28 left in the first quarter. The Rams drove into Raiders territory but a rookie DE Lamarr Houston sack on 3rd and goal moved the Rams back to their own 21. K Josh Brown missed the 36-yard field goal attempt and the Raiders took over at their own 26 with 2:50 left in the first quarter.

The Raiders drove to the Rams 23 before having to settle for a Janikowski 47-yard field goal attempt. The kick was wide left and the Rams took over on downs.

St. Louis took advantage when QB Sam Bradford connected with WR Mark Clayton for a 7-yard touchdown pass to cap a 6-play, 64-yard drive. The extra point was good and the Rams led 7-0 with 12:04 left in the second quarter.

Rookie WR Jacoby Ford returned the ensuing kickoff 20 yards to the Raiders 22. The Raiders drove to the Rams 41 but QB Jason Campbell was sacked on 3rd and 10 and P Shane Lechler punted the ball back to the Rams. Danny Amendola made a fair catch at the St. Louis 7-yard line with 7:08 left in the 2nd quarter.

The Raiders held the Rams to a three-and-out, Jones' punt was downed at the Rams 44 and a 15-yard personal foul penalty on St. Louis gave the Raiders the ball at the Rams 29. The Raiders capitalized when Janikowski made a 38-yard field goal to cut the Rams lead to 7-3 with 3:22 left in the second quarter.

The Raiders forced a Rams punt which Higgins returned to the Oakland 18. The drive ended when Campbell was picked off at the Rams 22 with 22 seconds left in the 2nd quarter. A RB Steven Jackson run brought the half to a close.

Ford returned Brown's second half kickoff to the Raiders 18. Bruce Gradkowski started the second half at quarterback for the Raiders. Janikowski capped an 8-play, 59-yard drive with a 41-yard field goal to cut the Rams lead to 7-6 with 10:54 left in the 3rd quarter.

The Rams went three-and-out on their next possession and Jones' punt was downed at the Raiders 17. Gradkowski capped an 83-yard drive with a 4-yard TD pass to WR Louis Murphy. Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders took a 13-7 lead with 6:07 left in the 3rd quarter.

The Rams took over at their own 17 after Gilyard's kickoff return. The Raiders held and forced a punt and Higgins made a fair catch at the Raiders 11. The Raiders drove to the Rams 47 but were forced to punt the ball back to St. Louis. The Raiders defense forced a three and out and Jones came on to punt. The kick was downed at the Raiders 29. Janikowski capped a 10-play, 67-yard drive with a 23-yard field goal to give the Raiders 16-7 lead with 9:50 left to play.

CB Stanford Routt ended the Rams next possession with an interception at the St. Louis 47. The Raiders were unable to capitalize and S Stevie Brown dropped Amendola at the Rams 13 on the punt return. The Raiders forced another three and out and Higgins recovered a deflected punt at the Raiders 39.

The Rams got the ball back when Jerome Murphy intercepted a Gradkowski pass and ran it back to the Rams 41. QB Sam Bradford's 17-yard TD pass to WR Mark Clayton capped a 3-play, 59-yard drive, and cut the Raiders lead to 16-14 with 3:18 left to play.

The Raiders were able to run out the clock and secure the victory.

The Raiders improve to 1-1 and head to Arizona to face the Cardinals in 2010 Regular Season Week 3 action.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.

news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.

news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.

news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.

news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

Latest Content

gallery

Photos: Raiders' 2023 Offseason Program - Phase Two

May 05, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view photos from Phase Two of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 offseason program.

news

The 8th Round: How Sam Webb and Luke Masterson carved out a place in the NFL

May 05, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tells the story of how these two men made the most of their opportunity as undrafted free agents.

news

Nesta Jade Silvera is ready to 'hone in on everything' going from one valley to another

May 04, 2023

The Raiders' 2023 seventh-round pick is coming off his best collegiate season as an Arizona State transfer.

audio

From the Senior Bowl to the Silver and Black | UFR

May 04, 2023

Q Myers chats with Reese's Senior Bowl executive Jim Nagy on the importance of the pre-draft process, how the Raiders took advantage of coaching in Mobile and more on this edition of Upon Further Review

news

Raiders add DL David Ebuka Agoha to roster through the NFL International Player Pathway Program

May 04, 2023

Ebuka Agoha joins Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (Germany) as a product of the program.

gallery

Photos: Raiders' 2023 Offseason Program - Phase Two

May 03, 2023

View photos from Phase Two of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

Christopher Smith II is driven to be consistent but not complacent

May 03, 2023

"Chris relies on his instincts and awareness to make plays on the football. He's a student of the game," GM Dave Ziegler said of the fifth-round draft pick.

video

Dave Ziegler reflects on Raiders' 2023 Draft class

May 03, 2023

JT the Brick is joined by General Manager Dave Ziegler to examine and discuss the Raiders' 2023 draft class, Head Coach Josh McDaniels and more.

audio

Analyzing the Raiders selections from the 2023 NFL Draft

May 02, 2023

Rhett Lewis, JT the Brick and Q Myers react to the Silver and Black's 2023 NFL Draft class selections, how they can help instantly as well as the future and more.

audio

Breaking down the Raiders 2023 NFL Draft class

May 02, 2023

With the 2023 NFL Draft now complete, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis break down the Silver and Black's draft haul, the impact they can have and more.

gallery

Photos: Raiders hold Youth Football Combine

May 02, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders and National Youth Sports of Nevada hosted a youth football combine where players got to take parts in five different skills while parents listened to a presentation from USA Football.

video

Matthew Butler feels 'at home' in Las Vegas

May 02, 2023

Defensive tackle Matthew Butler speaks on living in Las Vegas, his rookie season, improving upon his game and more.

View All
Advertising