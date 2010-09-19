Raiders Hold Off Rams 16-14





The Oakland Raiders defeated the St. Louis Rams 16-14 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in 2010 Regular Season Week 2 action. RB Darren McFadden carried the ball 30 times for 145 yards.

The Raiders won the opening coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. WR Mardy Gilyard received K Sebastian Janikowski's opening kickoff and returned it 31 yards to the St. Louis 25. The Rams managed one first down, but two sacks brought the drive to an end. P Donnie Jones came on to punt the ball to WR Johnnie Lee Higgins who returned the kick 53 yards to the Rams 25.

The Raiders drove to the Rams 5-yard before FB Marcel Reece was stopped short on 4th down and the Rams took over on downs at their own 6 with 8:28 left in the first quarter. The Rams drove into Raiders territory but a rookie DE Lamarr Houston sack on 3rd and goal moved the Rams back to their own 21. K Josh Brown missed the 36-yard field goal attempt and the Raiders took over at their own 26 with 2:50 left in the first quarter.

The Raiders drove to the Rams 23 before having to settle for a Janikowski 47-yard field goal attempt. The kick was wide left and the Rams took over on downs.

St. Louis took advantage when QB Sam Bradford connected with WR Mark Clayton for a 7-yard touchdown pass to cap a 6-play, 64-yard drive. The extra point was good and the Rams led 7-0 with 12:04 left in the second quarter.

Rookie WR Jacoby Ford returned the ensuing kickoff 20 yards to the Raiders 22. The Raiders drove to the Rams 41 but QB Jason Campbell was sacked on 3rd and 10 and P Shane Lechler punted the ball back to the Rams. Danny Amendola made a fair catch at the St. Louis 7-yard line with 7:08 left in the 2nd quarter.

The Raiders held the Rams to a three-and-out, Jones' punt was downed at the Rams 44 and a 15-yard personal foul penalty on St. Louis gave the Raiders the ball at the Rams 29. The Raiders capitalized when Janikowski made a 38-yard field goal to cut the Rams lead to 7-3 with 3:22 left in the second quarter.

The Raiders forced a Rams punt which Higgins returned to the Oakland 18. The drive ended when Campbell was picked off at the Rams 22 with 22 seconds left in the 2nd quarter. A RB Steven Jackson run brought the half to a close.

Ford returned Brown's second half kickoff to the Raiders 18. Bruce Gradkowski started the second half at quarterback for the Raiders. Janikowski capped an 8-play, 59-yard drive with a 41-yard field goal to cut the Rams lead to 7-6 with 10:54 left in the 3rd quarter.

The Rams went three-and-out on their next possession and Jones' punt was downed at the Raiders 17. Gradkowski capped an 83-yard drive with a 4-yard TD pass to WR Louis Murphy. Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders took a 13-7 lead with 6:07 left in the 3rd quarter.

The Rams took over at their own 17 after Gilyard's kickoff return. The Raiders held and forced a punt and Higgins made a fair catch at the Raiders 11. The Raiders drove to the Rams 47 but were forced to punt the ball back to St. Louis. The Raiders defense forced a three and out and Jones came on to punt. The kick was downed at the Raiders 29. Janikowski capped a 10-play, 67-yard drive with a 23-yard field goal to give the Raiders 16-7 lead with 9:50 left to play.

CB Stanford Routt ended the Rams next possession with an interception at the St. Louis 47. The Raiders were unable to capitalize and S Stevie Brown dropped Amendola at the Rams 13 on the punt return. The Raiders forced another three and out and Higgins recovered a deflected punt at the Raiders 39.

The Rams got the ball back when Jerome Murphy intercepted a Gradkowski pass and ran it back to the Rams 41. QB Sam Bradford's 17-yard TD pass to WR Mark Clayton capped a 3-play, 59-yard drive, and cut the Raiders lead to 16-14 with 3:18 left to play.

The Raiders were able to run out the clock and secure the victory.