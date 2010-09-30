Raiders Host ATLAS and ATHENA

Raiders LB Sam Williams poses for a photo with ATLAS & ATHENA program participants in the auditorium at the Raiders Alameda, Calif., facility. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

Recently, The Oakland Raiders hosted 100 area high school student athletes in the ATLAS (Adolescents Training and Learning to Avoid Steroids) and ATHENA (Athletes Targeting Healthy Exercise and Nutrition Alternatives) programs sponsored by an NFL Youth Football Fund grant. Students gained tools to develop programs for their schools to help prevent steroid abuse, performance enhancing drug and supplement use, and other alcohol and drug use. The program culminated with a visit from Raiders LB Sam Williams and Raiders Strength and Conditioning Coach Brad Roll. The special guests spoke to the students about the importance of living healthy lives and having the heart and drive to accomplish goals.

ATLAS and ATHENA were designed by Linn Goldberg, M.D., and Diane Elliot, M.D., of the Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine in Portland, Ore. "We found that we could cut steroid use, alcohol, illicit drug use, supplement use by about 50 percent," explained Goldberg. "From that time, we've implemented it in about 40 states. The National Football League has sponsored over 30,000 kids and 750 coaches so far [with] 14 of their franchises. This is the second time we've done training with The Oakland Raiders, but the third year we've been involved with them."

The program is designed to teach the students, chosen by their athletic directors and coaches, how to be squad leaders and bring their new knowledge back to their classmates and teammates. "They're going to develop some campaigns that they're going to show each other and then they'll go back to their schools and during the sport season they will help implement the program with their teams," said Goldberg. "[The program] teaches healthy sports nutrition, strength training, how to get bigger, stronger, faster, or healthier the right way, without resorting to supplements or drugs."