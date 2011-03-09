Raiders Host Business Event

Mar 09, 2011 at 01:00 AM
EventArticle.jpg

Raiders QB Jason Campbell speaks to the guests at an exclusive meet and greet in downtown Oakland. Photo by Tony Gonzales.
**

Recently, the Oakland Raiders hosted a relaxed, evening event in an intimate setting for prominent business and community leaders. At this event, which was held at a vibrant restaurant in downtown Oakland, guests had the opportunity to mix and mingle with Raiders staff, Head Coach Hue Jackson, and QB Jason Campbell. In addition, Coach Jackson shared his vision for the 2011 season with those in attendance. "It is always our pleasure to spend time with local business and community leaders, and to do so in such a relaxed setting was delightful," said Raiders Chief Executive Amy Trask.

