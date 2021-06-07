Raiders host Girls Flag Football All-Star Game, Combine, Clinic

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with the Southern Nevada Flag Football Coaches Association and Allegiant to host the Southern Nevada High School Girls Flag Football All-Star Game. Prior to the game, the girls took part in a combine event which served as a showcase to perform physical and mental tests in the hopes of attracting the attention of college recruiters. The day began with a clinic for girls ages 7-13 who wish to advance their football skills and fundamentals. These activities were part of the "Inspire" program, a unique endeavor presented by Allegiant, which stepped in to provide several assets for the participants including camp shirts and giveaway items.

Over 40 girls who played on Southern Nevada high school flag football teams were divided into "Silver" and "Black" squads. There are presently 25 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) colleges that offer flag football programs, and the NFL announced earlier this year that 15 colleges have committed to starting programs, creating new scholarship opportunities for women.

Girls Flag Football is a varsity sport in Nevada, which is currently home to 36 high school Girls Flag Football teams – the second highest number of teams in the nation, behind only Florida. Four other states presently sanction high school flag football for girls (Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, and New York).

This is the latest in a series of events and activities to highlight the Raiders' support for youth football, putting the spotlight on opportunity for girls to participate in this great game. Last December, the Raiders collaborated with the Girls Football Association and the NAIA to host a two-day virtual coaches' clinic in preparation for the High School Girls Flag Football season. Topics included season preparation, practice efficiency, X's and O's strategy and coach/player relationships.

This year, Las Vegas High School Girls Flag Football Head Coach Jon Hicks was named the Raiders Tom Flores High School Coach of the Year for 2020. Last year, Green Valley High Girls Flag Coach David Torrez was selected as Raiders Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week and was highlighted on Monday Night Football. Torrez has built a powerhouse program at Green Valley High. In February 2020, the Raiders collaborated with the NAIA to host the first "Girls Flag Football Showcase" at the Girls Flag Football 4A State Championship Game between Green Valley and Las Vegas High. Each school received cheer cards and Raiders-branded swag items. The Raiderettes and Alumni Leo Gray and Roy Hart were on-hand to coordinate the coin toss, autograph cheer cards and engage with the student body.

Coaching staffs from Las Vegas Girls Flag Football high school teams participated in several Raiders Coaches clinics. The clinics were developed by football and medical experts to help coaches provide exceptional football experiences to student-athletes and become "Heads-up" certified by USA Football. The Raiders covered all clinic costs, enabling coaches to receive training at no charge. During the 2020 NFL Draft which was held virtually, a Green Valley High Girls Flag Football Championship shirt was on display in Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden's Draft Room.