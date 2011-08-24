Raiders Host Saints Sunday

Aug 24, 2011 at 03:14 AM
082411-raiders-saints.jpg


DATE: Sunday, August 28, 2011, 5:00 p.m. PT | SITE: O.co Coliseum, Oakland, CA

THIS WEEK: The Oakland Raiders, members of the American Football Conference Western Division, are now in their 52nd season of pro football competition. The Raiders face their third straight National Football Conference  opponent in the preseason when they host the New Orleans Saints, members of the NFC South.

TELEVISION:This week's game will be televised live nationally on the NBC Television Network--KNTV Channel 11 in the Bay Area—with the team of Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth calling the action and Michele Tafoya serving as sideline reporter.

RADIO: This Sunday evening's game will air live on the Raiders Radio Network originating on KITS LIVE 105.3 FM and KFRC 1550 AM, the Silver and Black's flagship for the multi-state Radio Network.  Greg Papa and Raiders two-time Super Bowl winning head coach Tom Flores will man the booth for the 14th straight year. The radio pregame and postgame shows will feature Raider Legends Atkinson and David Humm.

SERIES: Sunday's contest against the Saints is the fifth preseason meeting between these two ball clubs, with the series tied at two. In regular season games, the teams are tied at 5-5-1 in a series that began in 1971. Their last match up was a preseason contest in Oakland in 2009.

CONNECTIONS

RAIDERS:S Hiram Eugene is from Jeanerette, LA and went to Louisiana Tech….T Joseph Barksdale went to Louisiana State….LB Rolando McClain played with Saints RB Mark Ingram at Alabama…WR Damola Adeniji  and  G Roy Schuening played with Saints QB Sean Canfield at Oregon State…OL Alex Parsons and WR David Ausberry played with Saints T Charles Brown and DT Sedrick Ellis at USC…DE Matt Shaughnessy and Saints LB Jonathan Casillas played together at Wisconsin…S Mike Mitchell played with Saints DB Mark Parson at Ohio…CB Walter McFadden played with Saints WR Montez  Bilings at Auburn….P Glenn Pakulak played for the Saints in 2008, punting in eight games…SB Matt Giordano played for the Saints in 2010…S Josh Bullocks played for the Saints from 2005-2008…CB Joe Porter was with the Saints in 2007…Raiders head coach Hue Jackson coached with Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. on the Redskins staff in 2001…Raiders offensive coordinator Al Saunders coached alongside Saints assistant head coach/linebackers coach Joe Vitt with the Chiefs from 2001-03.

SAINTS:G Carl Nicks was born in Salinas…CB Leigh Torrence went to college at Stanford…G Brian de la Puente went to Cal…DE Cameron Jordan went to Cal…RB Chris Ivory was coached by Raiders running backs coach Kelly Skipper at Washington State…C Olin Kreutz was coached by Raiders offensive line coach Bob Wylie with the Chicago Bears…Saints head coach Sean Payton was born in San Mateo…Offensive line/running game coach Aaron Kromer served as offensive line coach for the Raiders from 2001-04…Saints running backs coach Bret Ingalls was born in San JoseSaints wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson was a coach at Cal in 1995 alongside Raiders defensive line coach Mike Waufle…CB Fabian Washington played for the Raiders from 2005-07.

LAST WEEK:The Raiders played in San Francisco versus the 49ers last Saturday, August 20. The 49ers won, 17-3 with the Raiders' scoring coming on a 46-yard Sebastian Janikowski field goal in the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK:The Raiders complete the Napa training camp portion of the preseason and relocate to their permanent training facility in Alameda before closing out the preseason by traveling to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Friday, September 2.

