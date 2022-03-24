Raiders introduce 'Behind The Shield,' a new longform video series from Silver & Black Productions

Mar 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
BehindTheShield_1920x1080_2022Offseason

A new era begins in Las Vegas with the hiring of Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler.

"Behind The Shield," a new longform video series from Silver & Black Productions, gives Raider Nation full access into what's happening inside and outside the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters this offseason as McDaniels and Ziegler shift into their new roles and continue the organization's commitment to excellence. Containing exclusive sit-down interviews with the new coaching staff and new additions to the roster, go Behind The Shield for all things Raiders.

On the debut episode, the NFL Scouting Combine returns to Indianapolis after two years away. For the Silver and Black, McDaniels and Ziegler get to work in Indy. Plus, back in Las Vegas, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham discusses taking over the Raiders defense and what he looks for in players.

The episode premieres March 24th at 5 p.m. on the Raiders YouTube, the Raiders app and Raiders.com.

