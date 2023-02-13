Raiders legend Howie Long honored with Pat Summerall Award

Former Raiders defensive end and Hall of Famer Howie Long was recently honored with the prestigious Pat Summerall Award, recognizing his career accomplishments on both the playing field and in the broadcast booth.
"I began my broadcasting career 29 years ago when FOX Sports secured the NFL rights and at the same time Pat joined as well," Long said in a press release. "When he was in the broadcast booth, you just felt that the magnitude of the game was even bigger. I am extremely proud to join the list of past honorees to carry on Pat's legacy."
Created in 2006, the honor has been bestowed to broadcasters/sports personalities who have shown the same character, integrity and leadership in their careers and lives as the late sportscaster Pat Summerall.
Long, the 17th recipient of the award, was given the award during the annual Legends for Charity Dinner during Super Bowl week, which helps raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's efforts to treat and fight childhood cancer.
"Supporting such a worthy cause like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital just adds to the importance of this event," he said. "I visited St. Jude a few years ago and was taken aback by the dedicated staff and incredible work that is being done there to better the lives of children."
Past honorees have included Jim Nantz, Chris Berman, Erin Andrews, Al Michaels and another Silver and Black legend, the late John Madden.