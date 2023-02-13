Raiders legend Howie Long honored with Pat Summerall Award

Former Raiders defensive end and Hall of Famer Howie Long was recently honored with the prestigious Pat Summerall Award, recognizing his career accomplishments on both the playing field and in the broadcast booth.

"I began my broadcasting career 29 years ago when FOX Sports secured the NFL rights and at the same time Pat joined as well," Long said in a press release. "When he was in the broadcast booth, you just felt that the magnitude of the game was even bigger. I am extremely proud to join the list of past honorees to carry on Pat's legacy."