Raiders legend and Michigan alum Charles Woodson throws out first pitch at Detroit Tigers game

Sep 01, 2022 at 11:49 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson returned back to the state of Michigan, this time with a baseball in his hand and not a football.

The Raiders' legendary cornerback threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Detroit Tigers home game against the Seattle Mariners this past Wednesday. Woodson was accompanied by his son Chase on the mound.

Woodson was revered among the Tigers fans for his contributions as a Michigan Wolverine, approximately 40 miles away from Detroit. In the three seasons Woodson played at Michigan, he was a National Champion, two-time All-American, Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year and the 1997 Heisman Trophy Winner – the last defensive player who to win the award to date.

"Thank you Detroit Tigers for hosting myself and my son at today's game and allowing me to throw out the first pitch!" Woodson wrote on his personal Twitter account. "Moments like this with my son I will never forget." Woodson is now an analyst on FOX NFL Kickoff.

Related Content

news

Raiders history reunites at Allegiant Stadium for largest Silver and Black alumni gathering

More than 300 former Raiders will be in attendance to watch the Raiders-Patriots preseason game this Friday, with a special halftime ceremony celebrating their contributions.

news

From humble beginnings to Allegiant Stadium: 6 decades of Raiderettes set to reunite for one epic halftime performance

Over 500 Raiderettes past and present will perform this Sunday to commemorate the group's 60th anniversary.

news

How Las Vegas got a 'Cliff Branch Drive' decades before the Raiders came to town

The strange story of a street in Henderson, Nevada, that shares the name of the Raiders' inbound Hall of Famer.

news

Lester Hayes, Roger Craig highlight senior semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Four former Raiders are among the 54 senior, coach and contributor semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

news

Al Davis, John Madden named Class of 2022 inductees for California Sports Hall of Fame

The two legendary Raiders will be enshrined in the California Sports Hall of Fame June 26.

news

In His Own Words: Daryle Lamonica simply wanted to work hard, have fun and win

Former Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica opened up about his playing days, the determination it took to win and the memories he formed with his teammates.

news

Edwards: A Commitment to Black Excellence

The NFL, and America, have been heavily impacted by the contributions of a few black men who donned the Silver and Black.

news

Edwards: John Madden will forever intertwine generations

The lasting impact John Madden has made on the game of football will reign down on generations to come.

news

Five Raiders named Class of 2022 finalists for Black College Football Hall of Fame

Clem Daniels and Henry Lawrence are among the Silver and Black representation in this upcoming class.

news

The Raiders and the Grambling State Tigers have always been historically linked to one another

The legacies of Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown and head coach Eddie Robinson still hold dear to Raider Nation.

news

Jim Plunkett to be honored by Stanford football through 'throwback' style uniforms

The Stanford Cardinal will be honoring Plunkett's Heisman season by donning 1971 throwback jerseys against No. 3 Oregon on Saturday.

Advertising