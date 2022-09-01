Raiders legend and Michigan alum Charles Woodson throws out first pitch at Detroit Tigers game

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson returned back to the state of Michigan, this time with a baseball in his hand and not a football.

The Raiders' legendary cornerback threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Detroit Tigers home game against the Seattle Mariners this past Wednesday. Woodson was accompanied by his son Chase on the mound.

Woodson was revered among the Tigers fans for his contributions as a Michigan Wolverine, approximately 40 miles away from Detroit. In the three seasons Woodson played at Michigan, he was a National Champion, two-time All-American, Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year and the 1997 Heisman Trophy Winner – the last defensive player who to win the award to date.