Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez announces retirement

Nov 10, 2022 at 11:42 AM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Linebacker Blake Martinez announced Thursday that he is retiring from the NFL.

"I'm announcing my retirement from the game of football! I had an amazing journey with some incredible franchises, and made lifelong friendships," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I have chosen to step away from this career at this time to focus on my family and future passions! I am excited for this new journey and appreciate all the fans and organizations that have supported me throughout the years!"

Martinez signed with the Raiders in October and appeared in four games for the Silver and Black this season, totaling 20 tackles (14 solo).

