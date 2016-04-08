Raiders Looking to Solidify Last Line of Defense

"I am a huge Karl Joseph fan from West Virginia. If he didn't get hurt during the year this year I think we'd be talking about him as a lock as a first round pick," Jeremiah said. "He's somebody that doesn't have the ideal size. He's just under 5'10", 205 pounds. He makes plays sideline to sideline with range. He will fill the alley with bad intentions. He's got good ball awareness, good ball skills. So he can play that high safety. We see so many guys that we talk about dropping down and being a force defender and traditional old school strong safety. He's a pure free safety, and I like him a lot."

Other safeties mentioned on that call include Ohio State's Vonn Bell and Joseph's West Virginia teammate K.J. Dillon.

The Raiders could also choose to add depth at the cornerback position via the draft. Raiders.com has been tracking expert mock drafts since January and the Silver and Black have been linked to Florida's Vernon Hargreaves, Clemson's Mackensie Alexander, Houston's William Jackson III, and Ohio State's Eli Apple.

Replacing a legend is never easy. Neither is building a championship team. However, General Manager Reggie McKenzie and Head Coach Jack Del Rio are aggressively putting the pieces in place. Nelson may have been added late in the process, but he could serve as a worthy successor as the last line of defense of what's shaping up to be a very talented group.