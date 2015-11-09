Raiders Lose, But Show Resilience On The Road Against Steelers

Nov 09, 2015 at 01:31 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

It was scripted like a quarterback's dream.

On the road in front of a raucous crowd, down by seven with just over two minutes left and needing to find the end zone to force overtime – and that's exactly the scenario second-year quarterback Derek Carr found himself in Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

In just seven short plays, Carr masterfully engineered a 69-yard drive for the Raiders, punctuated by a 38-yard, game-tying touchdown strike to Michael Crabtree with 1:21 left in regulation.

However, it just wasn't enough, as the Raiders fell to the Steelers 38-35 on a last-second 18-yard field goal by Chris Boswell, dropping their record to 4-4.

"It hurts to be so close," said Carr during his postgame press conference. "It really does. We have a great group of guys. Not just on offense, this team is a very resilient bunch."

That being said, the Silver and Black didn't play their best game of the season – not by a long shot.

The Steelers defense forced five fumbles, recovering three of them, and Carr threw his first interception since the team's Week 5* *loss to the Denver Broncos.

Despite that, the team scratched and clawed their way back from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit and had a shot to force overtime, something that they might not have been able to do just a year ago.

"Things started to fall apart and we just kept fighting," Carr said. "That's good to see."

"That's a good point; I do feel like in years prior, maybe that never say die-mentality wouldn't be there," right tackle Austin Howard added. "We're proud of what we have. We appreciate that mentality that the coaches instill within us as a team, that never say die-mentality and that the game isn't over until the final whistle blows."

At the end of the day though, Sunday's effort came up just a bit short, and as a result, the Raiders returned home to the Bay Area a .500 team.

"There's no such thing as coming close in the National Football League," said safety Larry Asante. "At the end of the day, it's did you get the job done or did you not get the job done? We didn't get the job done today and it was very disappointing. At the end, we played well enough to come back and win, but we needed to make the plays to win the game, and we didn't do it."

Next up on the docket for the Raiders is a home date with the 6-2 Minnesota Vikings – the surprise front-runner in the NFC North halfway through the season.

"The next 24 hours are going to hurt a little bit," Howard said. "We realize we have to move on and get forward and get focused on the next game."

Yes, the Raiders fell Sunday afternoon in front of a capacity crowd at Heinz Field in a game that many of them surely felt they should have won.

Head Coach Del Rio continually preaches that there are no moral victories – and he's right, but he at least can take solace in the fact that the 14-point comeback Carr and the offense engineered might not have been possible just a season ago.

"Coach Del Rio has definitely changed the culture around here; we're fighting," said tight end Mychal Rivera. "You see that we're hanging in there in tight games – if we're losing them, they're nail biters. We just have to continue to get better and continue to learn from the mistakes that we're making."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.
news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.
news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.
news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Latest Content

news

'I just wanted to do something a little different': Jakorian Bennett to wear No. 0

Aug 31, 2023

The rookie cornerback will be the first Raider to wear any variation of No. 0 since "Double 0" Jim Otto.
news

Raiders sign 4 players to practice squad

Aug 31, 2023

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released WR Devin Ross from the practice squad.
news

Raiders mourn the passing of Gil Brandt

Aug 31, 2023

The deepest condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Gil's wife, Sara, and the Brandt family at this time.
gallery

Practice Photos: Wednesday 8.30.23 

Aug 30, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view the best photos from Wednesday's practice.
news

Josh Jacobs feeling 'like a superhero' in new jersey number 

Aug 30, 2023

The NFL's 2022 rushing leader returned to practice after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels addresses media following initial 53-man roster announcement

Aug 30, 2023

Read through for a few of Coach McDaniels' top quotes from his media availability Wednesday morning.
news

Raiders announce practice squad additions

Aug 30, 2023

The team signed 14 players to its practice squad Wednesday.
news

How the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders roster was built 

Aug 30, 2023

Take a closer look at how the mix of veterans and young players came to the Silver and Black.
audio

Josh Jacobs Conference Call - 8.30.23 | RPP

Aug 30, 2023

Running back Josh Jacobs addresses the media after signing a new contract with the Silver and Black.
video

Brandon Bolden: 'It's great to have everybody back'

Aug 30, 2023

Running back Brandon Bolden discusses the initial roster for the 2023 season, playing special teams, running back Josh Jacobs and more.
video

AJ Cole says '[Daniel Carlson's 62-yard field goal] was a pretty cool moment'

Aug 30, 2023

Punter AJ Cole talks kicker Daniel Carlson's 62-yard field goal in the Preseason Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, being the holder on the special teams unit, his standard for himself and more.
video

Marcus Epps talks Tre'von Meoehrig: 'I really like where he's at and how much he's grown'

Aug 30, 2023

Safety Marcus Epps talks initial 2023 roster, his growing relationship with fellow safety Tre'von Moehrig, preparing for the Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos and more.
View All
Advertising