Raiders Lose Thriller to 49ers 28-24

FB Marcel Reece's catch and run set up a Raiders touchdown. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

Bobby Guillory returned the ensuing kickoff to the 49ers 17. With Alex Smith at quarterback, a couple of big RB Frank Gore runs put the 49ers in scoring range. K Joe Nedney came on and missed a 37-yard field goal attempt and the Raiders took over at their own 27.

The 49ers held the Raiders to a three-and-out and P Shane Lechler's punt 51-yard was returned 11 yards by CB Phillip Adams to the San Francisco 32-yard line. The Raiders returned the favor with a three-and-out of their own.

WR Johnnie Lee Higgins returned the 53-yard P Andy Lee punt to the Raiders 20. An illegal formation penalty wiped out a first down and derailed the Raiders next drive. Lechler came on to punt on 4th and 2 at the 28. Adams returned the 63-yard punt to the 49ers 34. Nedney capped a 9-play, 55-yard drive with a 28-yard field goal to cut the Raiders lead to 7-3 with 11:23 left in the 2nd quarter.

WR Yamon Figurs returned the ensuing kickoff 19 yards to the Raiders 26. After the 49ers forced a three-and-out, Adams returned a 53-yard Lechler punt 83 yards for a touchdown. Nedney's extra point gave the 49ers a 10-7 lead with 9:41 to play in the 2nd quarter.

Cartwright returned the ensuing kickoff 14 yards to the Raiders 18. Two plays later, Campbell was sacked and was injured. Bruce Gradkowski entered the game at quarterback on 3rd and 17. After a Bush run for 6 yards, Lechler's 43-yard punt was downed at the 49ers 40.

Smith capped the 49ers next drive with a 16-yard TD pass to WR Josh Morgan to culminate a 10-play, 60-yard drive. Nedney's extra point put the vistors up 17-7 with 1:13 to play in the 2nd quarter.

The Raiders came right back with a 74-yard TD pass from Gradkowski to WR Louis Murphy. The extra point was good and the 49ers lead was cut to 17-14 with 40 seconds left in the 2nd quarter.

Guillory returned the ensuing kickoff to the 19 where he was met rudely by Raiders LB Sam Williams. Two 49ers running plays ended the first half and San Francisco took a 17-14 lead into the locker room.

After forcing a 49ers punt to start the third quarter, Gradkowski connected with TE Zach Miller for a 27-yard score to cap a 9-play, 72-yard drive. Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders took a 21-17 lead with 8:13 left in the 3rd quarter.

The 49ers took over at the Raiders 48 after the kick return. K Shane Andrus cut the Raiders lead to 21-20 with a 38-yard field goal that capped 7-play, 28-yard drive.

Rookie WR Jacoby Ford returned the ensuing kickoff 19 yards to the Raiders 22. Janikowski capped a 9-play, 39-yard drive with a 57-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 24-20 lead with 34 seconds left in the 3rd quarter.

The Raiders forced an Andy Lee punt and took over at their own 15 after an 11-yard WR Johnnie Lee Higgins punt return. The Raiders drove to midfield before the 49ers forced a Raiders punt. RB Anthony Dixon's 1-yard TD run capped a 16-play, 80-yard drive. The two-point conversion was good and the 49ers led 28-24 with 1:44 left in the game.

The Raiders were unable to mount a comeback and the 49ers claimed a 28-24 victory.