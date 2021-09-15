Maxx Crosby named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Sep 15, 2021 at 05:30 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Maxx Crosby made his presence felt in a big way out the gate in the season opener, leading to the defensive end being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 1.

In his first game as a Raiders' team captain, Crosby finished with six total tackles, four quarterback hits and two sacks. His play stood out even more considering it was against Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won NFL MVP two seasons ago.

His 93.1 pass rush grade by PFF tied for first among all edge rushers in Week 1. Crosby previously won AFC Defensive Player of the Week his rookie season during Week 11, and he earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors last season during Week 17.

Stat line:

Six total tackles

His six total tackles ranked tied for first in the NFL and first in the AFC amongst defensive ends in Week 1.

Two sacks

His two sacks are tied for second-most in the NFL and first in the AFC in Week 1.

His two sacks are tied for the second-most in a single game in his career.

Crosby became just the third Raiders player since 2000 to record at least two sacks in a season opener.

Two tackles for loss

His two tackles for loss are tied for fourth-most in the NFL and second-most in the AFC in Week 1.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Ravens - Week 1

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 1 victory against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

A view of Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
1 / 99

A view of Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's (2) pads and helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
2 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's (2) pads and helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's (4) pads and helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
3 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's (4) pads and helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) arrives to the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
4 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) arrives to the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) arrives to the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
5 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) arrives to the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
6 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
7 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) arrives to the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
8 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) arrives to the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
9 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
10 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
11 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
12 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
13 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
14 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3), quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
15 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3), quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
16 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
17 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
18 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
19 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
20 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
21 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
22 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
23 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
24 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
25 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
26 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
27 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
28 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
29 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
30 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) fires the team up during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
31 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) fires the team up during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
32 / 99

The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
33 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
34 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) waits to return a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
35 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) waits to return a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
36 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
37 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
38 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
39 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
40 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
41 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
42 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
43 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
44 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
45 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
46 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
47 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
48 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
49 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
50 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
51 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
52 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) celebrate on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
53 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) celebrate on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tacke during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
54 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tacke during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
55 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
56 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
57 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) breaks a tackle during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
58 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) breaks a tackle during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
59 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
60 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
61 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
62 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
63 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
64 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) celebrate after Jefferson forced a fumble during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
65 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) celebrate after Jefferson forced a fumble during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
66 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
67 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
68 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
69 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
70 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
71 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
72 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
73 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
74 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) dives into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
75 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) dives into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) dives into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
76 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) dives into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is congratulated by wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
77 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is congratulated by wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
78 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
79 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
80 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
81 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by long snapper Trent Sieg (47) after making a 55-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
82 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by long snapper Trent Sieg (47) after making a 55-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
83 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
84 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
85 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
86 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is tackled at the 1-yard line, after making a catch, during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
87 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is tackled at the 1-yard line, after making a catch, during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
88 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
89 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
90 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) after strip sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
91 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) after strip sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) heads to the end zone on a game wining 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
92 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) heads to the end zone on a game wining 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) heads to the end zone on a game wining 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
93 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) heads to the end zone on a game wining 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) is congratulated by tight end Darren Waller (83) after making a game-winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
94 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) is congratulated by tight end Darren Waller (83) after making a game-winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with teammates after making a game-winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
95 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with teammates after making a game-winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with teammates after making a game-winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
96 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with teammates after making a game-winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after making a game-winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
97 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after making a game-winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) after making a game-winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
98 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) after making a game-winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett after making a game-winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
99 / 99

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett after making a game-winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Raiders travel to Pittsburgh to face Big Ben, Steelers

After a wild Week 1 win over one AFC North foe, the Silver and Black are hitting the road to face another contender in the division in the Steelers.
news

By The Numbers: Derek Carr and Darren Waller found their groove vs. Baltimore

Take a look at our breakdown of some big numbers between the reliable QB-TE duo from Monday night.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their electrifying season-opener win?

The Silver and Black held on for a 33-27 win Monday night over the Baltimore Ravens, bringing them to 1-0 on the season.
news

 Defensiva Reforzada Sella Victoria 

La presión de los Raiders registró tres capturas y dos balones sueltos en contra de los Ravens.
Advertising