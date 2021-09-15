Maxx Crosby named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Maxx Crosby made his presence felt in a big way out the gate in the season opener, leading to the defensive end being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 1.
In his first game as a Raiders' team captain, Crosby finished with six total tackles, four quarterback hits and two sacks. His play stood out even more considering it was against Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won NFL MVP two seasons ago.
His 93.1 pass rush grade by PFF tied for first among all edge rushers in Week 1. Crosby previously won AFC Defensive Player of the Week his rookie season during Week 11, and he earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors last season during Week 17.
Stat line:
Six total tackles
His six total tackles ranked tied for first in the NFL and first in the AFC amongst defensive ends in Week 1.
Two sacks
His two sacks are tied for second-most in the NFL and first in the AFC in Week 1.
His two sacks are tied for the second-most in a single game in his career.
Crosby became just the third Raiders player since 2000 to record at least two sacks in a season opener.
Two tackles for loss
His two tackles for loss are tied for fourth-most in the NFL and second-most in the AFC in Week 1.
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 1 victory against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.