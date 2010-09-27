Raiders Mourn Passing of George Blanda

We are deeply saddened by the passing of the great George Blanda. George was a brave Raider and a close personal friend of Raiders Owner Al Davis.

When the Raiders Owner presented him for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981, Davis called Blanda the greatest clutch player the game of pro football has ever known.

The Miracle of George Blanda in 1970 will live for eternity in the history of the Raiders as well as all of professional football. That year, Blanda's last-minute heroics as a quarterback and place kicker resulted in four victories and a last second tie for the Silver and Black.

Our heart goes out to his wife Betty and the Blanda family and we grieve with them for our great friend.