Raiders mourn passing of Tony Sparano

Jul 22, 2018 at 12:44 PM
Oakland Raiders interim head coach Tony Sparano watches from the sidelines in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, in Cleveland. Cleveland won 23-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Raiders family was deeply saddened to learn of Tony Sparano's passing this morning. Tony had a deep passion for football and was embraced by the Raider Nation during his time with the Silver and Black. Tony will be sadly missed by the entire NFL community. Our hearts are with Jeanette and the Sparano family during this extremely difficult time.

"Tony was extremely passionate about the game and took great pride in his job as a football coach. I enjoyed working with Tony during his time with the Raiders and everyone who knew him will miss him dearly. My prayers and heartfelt condolences are with the Sparano family at this time." - Reggie McKenzie

