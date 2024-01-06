Raiders mourn the loss of Jack Squirek

Squirek played four years for the Raiders and was a central figure in one of pro football's all-time great plays. With the Raiders leading Washington near halftime of Super Bowl XVIII, Squirek intercepted a screen pass and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown to give the Silver and Black an insurmountable 21-3 lead in the eventual victory. He originally joined the Raiders as a second-round draft pick out of Illinois in 1982 and played in 53 career games with the Raiders before finishing his pro career with Miami.