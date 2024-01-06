Raiders mourn the loss of Jack Squirek

The Raiders Family is mourning the loss of Jack Squirek, who passed away on Friday.
Squirek played four years for the Raiders and was a central figure in one of pro football's all-time great plays. With the Raiders leading Washington near halftime of Super Bowl XVIII, Squirek intercepted a screen pass and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown to give the Silver and Black an insurmountable 21-3 lead in the eventual victory. He originally joined the Raiders as a second-round draft pick out of Illinois in 1982 and played in 53 career games with the Raiders before finishing his pro career with Miami.
The thoughts and deepest condolences of the Raider Nation are with the Squirek family at this time.