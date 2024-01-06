Raiders mourn the loss of Jack Squirek

Jan 06, 2024 at 03:24 PM

The Raiders Family is mourning the loss of Jack Squirek, who passed away on Friday.

Squirek played four years for the Raiders and was a central figure in one of pro football's all-time great plays. With the Raiders leading Washington near halftime of Super Bowl XVIII, Squirek intercepted a screen pass and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown to give the Silver and Black an insurmountable 21-3 lead in the eventual victory. He originally joined the Raiders as a second-round draft pick out of Illinois in 1982 and played in 53 career games with the Raiders before finishing his pro career with Miami.

The thoughts and deepest condolences of the Raider Nation are with the Squirek family at this time.

Related Content

news

Patience has propelled Zamir White to a late season emergence

The second-year running back has been productive with his starting reps in place of All-Pro Josh Jacobs.
news

What They're Saying: Broncos 'can't speak highly enough' of Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what the Broncos' players and coaches have to say about the Week 18 matchup. 
news

Raiders-Broncos Week 18 Injury Report: Josh Jacobs, Michael Mayer ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Denver Broncos.
news

Pick Six: Davante Adams approaching more milestones in season finale

Six storylines to watch for as the Raiders' 2023 season comes to a close in Allegiant Stadium.

Latest Content

news

Raiders mourn the loss of Jack Squirek

Jan 06, 2024

Squirek played four years for the Raiders and was a central figure in one of pro football's all-time great plays.
video

Trailer: Empty the tank | Raiders vs. Broncos

Jan 05, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Denver Broncos in Week 18 at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PT
gallery

Practice Photos: 1.5.24

Jan 05, 2024

The Silver and Black get in one last practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center before their week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Patience has propelled Zamir White to a late season emergence

Jan 05, 2024

The second-year running back has been productive with his starting reps in place of All-Pro Josh Jacobs.
news

What They're Saying: Broncos 'can't speak highly enough' of Maxx Crosby

Jan 05, 2024

Take a look at what the Broncos' players and coaches have to say about the Week 18 matchup. 
news

Raiders-Broncos Week 18 Injury Report: Josh Jacobs, Michael Mayer ruled out

Jan 05, 2024

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Denver Broncos.
news

Pick Six: Davante Adams approaching more milestones in season finale

Jan 05, 2024

Six storylines to watch for as the Raiders' 2023 season comes to a close in Allegiant Stadium.
audio

Coach Pierce Presser - 1.5.24 | Week 18 vs. Broncos | RPP

Jan 05, 2024

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media prior to the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
video

Raiders seek eight in a row against the Denver Broncos

Jan 05, 2024

The Silver and Black look to make it eight wins in a row and a sweep of the Denver Broncos in Week 18.
video

Entertainment meets football feat. Jakobi Meyers, Michelle Williams and Montell Jordan | Raiders: Talk of the Nation

Jan 05, 2024

Raiders host Sibley Scoles chats with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, singers Michelle Williams and Montell Jordan on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.
video

Coach Pierce: 'We're the Raiders. We're playing' 

Jan 05, 2024

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to discuss the mentality for Week 18 against the Denver Broncos.
news

Jermaine Eluemunor receives Craig Long Award

Jan 05, 2024

Facilitated by the Las Vegas Raiders' Media Relations department, the Craig Long Award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.
View All
Advertising