Raiders mourn the passing of Cotton Davidson

Dec 29, 2022 at 03:14 PM
Raiders Public Relations

The Raiders mourn the passing of Cotton Davidson, who played for the Silver and Black from 1962-68.

An original member of the American Football League with the Dallas Texans in 1960, he joined the Raiders via trade in 1962. The following season, he shared quarterbacking duties with Tom Flores and led the Silver and Black to a nine-win improvement, marking the largest single-season turnaround in football history.

The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Davidson family at this time.

