Raiders mourn the passing of Daryle Lamonica

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened to learn of Daryle Lamonica's passing earlier today.
Nicknamed "The Mad Bomber" for his incredible passing arm and his love for taking chances down the field, Lamonica was acquired by the Raiders in 1967 and promptly led the Silver and Black to an AFL Championship and an appearance in Super Bowl II in his first year with the team. A native of Fresno, Calif., Lamonica played at Notre Dame before embarking on a 13-year professional career that included eight outstanding seasons with the Raiders. A pioneer of the vertical game, he was a two-time AFL Most Valuable Player (1967 and 1969), three-time AFL All-Star and two-time Pro Bowl selection.
The Raider Nation will forever miss his easy-going nature and warm smile. Our deepest condolences are with his wife Mary, son Brandon, the rest of the Lamonica family, teammates and friends.