Raiders mourn the passing of Joe Campbell

Jul 12, 2023 at 09:54 AM

The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Joe Campbell, who played in 13 games over two seasons with the Silver and Black.

Acquired during the 1980 season, Campbell played defensive line for the Raiders' Super Bowl XV championship team. A first-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 1977, Campbell played in 65 career regular season games over five NFL seasons with New Orleans, Oakland, and Tampa Bay.

The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Campbell family at this time.

Related Content

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Defensive Line

Raiders.com evaluates a defensive line corps with Pro Bowl playmakers and rising talent.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Offensive Line

Raiders.com takes a look at the offensive line room and a few key additions to the trenches.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Tight Ends

Raiders.com takes a look at a tight end room different, yet seemingly deeper than last season.

news

Ten quotes that demonstrate Al Davis' 'Commitment to Excellence'

Some of the most memorable quotes from Al Davis as we remember the late owner.

Latest Content

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Defensive Line

Jul 12, 2023

Raiders.com evaluates a defensive line corps with Pro Bowl playmakers and rising talent.

gallery

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders defensive linemen for 2023 in photos

Jul 12, 2023

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders defensive linemen heading into 2023 Training Camp.

news

Raiders mourn the passing of Joe Campbell

Jul 12, 2023

The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Campbell family at this time.

video

NFLN: Matthew Butler shares goals for 2023, talks starting his foundation

Jul 12, 2023

Defensive tackle Matthew Butler wakes up with "GMFB" and shares his goals for the 2023 season.

video

Akbar Gbajabiamila takes the stage at Mad Apple

Jul 11, 2023

Akbar Gbajabiamila takes his talents to new heights at Cirque du Soleil's Mad Apple and gets an inside look at the spectacular show.

gallery

Photos: Local youth participate in Raiders Play Football Skills Camp

Jul 10, 2023

The Raiders hosted a Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center for youth athletes to participate in drills and receive coaching from defensive end Maxx Crosby, defensive end George Tarlas and the Green Valley High School football team.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Offensive Line

Jul 10, 2023

Raiders.com takes a look at the offensive line room and a few key additions to the trenches.

gallery

Position Breakdown: Previewing the Raiders offensive linemen for 2023 in photos

Jul 10, 2023

View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders offensive linemen heading into 2023 Training Camp.

audio

Opening up a six-pack of questions with changes on offense heading into 2023 Training Camp | UFR

Jul 06, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick discuss their biggest questions surrounding the Raiders' new offense heading into 2023 Training Camp on this edition of Upon Further Review.

gallery

Photos: Raiders hold 11-On event for local high schools

Jul 05, 2023

The Raiders invited eleven high school teams from around Las Vegas to compete in 7-on-7 games and skill competitions at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

video

Watch: Raiders host Juneteenth Family Reunion at HQ

Jul 05, 2023

In celebration of Juneteenth, watch as B.A.S.E.D. in Sports, hosted a "Family Reunion" acknowledging the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive workplace.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Tight Ends

Jul 05, 2023

Raiders.com takes a look at a tight end room different, yet seemingly deeper than last season.

View All
Advertising