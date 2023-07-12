Raiders mourn the passing of Joe Campbell

The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Joe Campbell, who played in 13 games over two seasons with the Silver and Black.
Acquired during the 1980 season, Campbell played defensive line for the Raiders' Super Bowl XV championship team. A first-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 1977, Campbell played in 65 career regular season games over five NFL seasons with New Orleans, Oakland, and Tampa Bay.
The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Campbell family at this time.