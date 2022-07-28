Raiders mourn the passing of Wayne Hawkins

Jul 28, 2022 at 01:11 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Wayne Hawins_In MemoriamInMemoriam_SteveSmith_1920x1080

The Raiders Family mourns the loss of Wayne Hawkins, an original Raider who played in 136 games over 10 seasons with the Silver and Black.

Hawkins is among a small group of players, along with Pro Football Hall of Famers and Raiders Legends Jim Otto and Tom Flores, who played in all 10 seasons of the American Football League. A dominant guard out of the University of the Pacific, he was named to five-straight AFL All-Star Games from 1963-67 and was a member of the Raiders' AFL Championship team in 1967.

The thoughts of the entire Raider Nation are with the Hawkins family at this time.

