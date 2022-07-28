Raiders mourn the passing of Wayne Hawkins

The Raiders Family mourns the loss of Wayne Hawkins, an original Raider who played in 136 games over 10 seasons with the Silver and Black.

Hawkins is among a small group of players, along with Pro Football Hall of Famers and Raiders Legends Jim Otto and Tom Flores, who played in all 10 seasons of the American Football League. A dominant guard out of the University of the Pacific, he was named to five-straight AFL All-Star Games from 1963-67 and was a member of the Raiders' AFL Championship team in 1967.