Raiders' 2022 season stat leaders

A look at the leaders on the offense and defense for the 2022 season.

Jan 11, 2023 at 10:45 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Passing

derek-carr-headshot-2022-season

Derek Carr

#4 QB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 210 lbs
  • College: Fresno State
  • 3,522 passing yards
  • 24 touchdowns
  • 14 interceptions
  • 60.8 completion percentage
jarrett-stidham-headshot-2022-season

Jarrett Stidham

#3 QB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: Auburn
  • 656 passing yards
  • 4 touchdowns
  • 3 interceptions
  • 63.9 completion percentage

Receiving

davante-adams-headshot-2022-season

Davante Adams

#17 WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: Fresno State
  • 1,516 receiving yards
  • 100 receptions
  • 15.2 yards/reception average
  • 14 touchdowns
mack-hollins-headshot-2022-season

Mack Hollins

#10 WR

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 221 lbs
  • College: North Carolina
  • 690 receiving yards
  • 57 receptions
  • 12.1 yards/reception average
  • 4 touchdowns

Rushing

josh-jacobs-headshot-2022-season

Josh Jacobs

#28 RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • College: Alabama
  • 1,653 rushing yards
  • 340 carries
  • 4.9 yards/attempt average
  • 12 touchdowns

Points

daniel-carlson-headshot-2022-season

Daniel Carlson

#2 K

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: Auburn
  • 137 points
  • 34 field goals made
  • 35 extra points made

Tackles

maxx-crosby-headshot-2022-season

Maxx Crosby

#98 DE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 255 lbs
  • College: Eastern Michigan
  • 88 total tackles
  • 58 solo tackles
  • 22 tackles for loss
duron-harmon-headshot-2022-season

Duron Harmon

#30 S

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Rutgers
  • 86 total tackles
  • 63 solo tackles

Sacks

maxx-crosby-headshot-2022-season

Maxx Crosby

#98 DE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 255 lbs
  • College: Eastern Michigan
  • 12.5 sacks
  • 35 QB hits
chandler-jones-headshot-2022-season

Chandler Jones

#55 DE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 260 lbs
  • College: Syracuse
  • 4.5 sacks
  • 15 QB hits

Interceptions

duron-harmon-headshot-2022-season

Duron Harmon

#30 S

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Rutgers
  • 2 interceptions
denzel-perryman-headshot-2022-season

Denzel Perryman

#52 LB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 240 lbs
  • College: Miami
  • 2 interceptions
amik-robertson-headshot-2022-season

Amik Robertson

#21 CB

  • Height: 5-8
  • Weight: 187 lbs
  • College: Louisiana Tech
  • 2 interceptions

Photos: Raiders' 2022 season stat leaders

View photos of the leaders on offense and defense for the Silver and Black during the 2022 season.

QB Derek Carr Passing yards - 3,522
1 / 10

QB Derek Carr

Passing yards - 3,522

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Josh Jacobs Rushing yards - 1,653
2 / 10

RB Josh Jacobs

Rushing yards - 1,653

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Davante Adams Receiver Yards - 1,653
3 / 10

WR Davante Adams

Receiver Yards - 1,653

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Davante Adams Touchdowns - 14
4 / 10

WR Davante Adams

Touchdowns - 14

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson Total points - 137
5 / 10

K Daniel Carlson

Total points - 137

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby Tackles - 88
6 / 10

DE Maxx Crosby

Tackles - 88

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby Sacks - 12.5
7 / 10

DE Maxx Crosby

Sacks - 12.5

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Amik Robertson Pass deflections - 9
8 / 10

CB Amik Robertson

Pass deflections - 9

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
S Duron Harmon, LB Denzel Perryman and CB Amik Robertson Interceptions - 2
9 / 10

S Duron Harmon, LB Denzel Perryman and CB Amik Robertson

Interceptions - 2

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby Forced fumbles - 3
10 / 10

DE Maxx Crosby

Forced fumbles - 3

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs selected to inaugural NFLPA All-Pro Team

NFL players joined together to vote for their own All-Pro team for the 2022 season.

news

Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, Daniel Carlson named to Pro Football Focus' 2022 All-Pro Team

In total, five Raiders earned either first or second-team nods on the site's annual list.

news

Robert Gallery, Derrick Johnson to be inducted in College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The two former Raiders are part of a 18-player class that will be inducted later this year in Las Vegas.

news

Raiders' opponents for 2023 season set

In addition to the traditional six games against their AFC West opponents, the Silver and Black will take on the AFC East and the NFC North.

Advertising