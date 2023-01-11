Raiders' 2022 season stat leaders

Passing
- 3,522 passing yards
- 24 touchdowns
- 14 interceptions
- 60.8 completion percentage
- 656 passing yards
- 4 touchdowns
- 3 interceptions
- 63.9 completion percentage
Receiving
- 1,516 receiving yards
- 100 receptions
- 15.2 yards/reception average
- 14 touchdowns
- 690 receiving yards
- 57 receptions
- 12.1 yards/reception average
- 4 touchdowns
Rushing
- 1,653 rushing yards
- 340 carries
- 4.9 yards/attempt average
- 12 touchdowns
Points
- 137 points
- 34 field goals made
- 35 extra points made
Tackles
- 88 total tackles
- 58 solo tackles
- 22 tackles for loss
- 86 total tackles
- 63 solo tackles
Sacks
- 12.5 sacks
- 35 QB hits
- 4.5 sacks
- 15 QB hits
Interceptions
- 2 interceptions
- 2 interceptions
- 2 interceptions
View photos of the leaders on offense and defense for the Silver and Black during the 2022 season.
1 / 10
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
2 / 10
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
3 / 10
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
4 / 10
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
5 / 10
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
6 / 10
Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
7 / 10
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
8 / 10
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
9 / 10
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
10 / 10
Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
This Ad will close in 3