Raiders offensive line bounces back in big way in matchup against Colts

'We went out there and blocked, and he [Carr] trusted us, and went out and did his thing," said Parker.

And Carr no doubt did his thing, connecting on 21 of 28 passes for 244 yards, and three touchdowns, but it wasn't just the passing game that found its groove against the Colts; with the help of Miller, Parker, and the rest of the o-line, the Raiders tallied 103 rushing yards as well.

Sunday's offensive line performance was strong but throw in the fact that the group was once again without the services of All-Pro guard Kelechi Osemele, and their performance becomes all the more impressive.

"Jon [Feliciano] is a heck of a player, so it's not a drop off at all," Parker said. "I think just naturally, a little bit of chemistry had to work together, same thing with me and Gabe [Jackson] at first, coming in here, but now that we've been together for so many weeks, we're starting to get together now."

Entering Week 8 action, the Colts ranked fourth in the NFL with 21 sacks, and after their previous outing left a collective bad taste in their mouth, Parker, Miller and the rest of the line set the goal to allow zero sacks in their return to game action.

They took care of business on that end, but their goals as a group are loftier than keeping Derek Carr clean for one game – when the regular season comes to an end, the group wants to statistically rank among the best lines in the NFL.

"We're still in the running to be the least sacked team out there in the league," Parker said. "I think if [you] give up that much, you have to start pitching some shutouts to try to get back up there where you need to be."

He continued, "If we just keep putting together zero sacks every week, we'll be back where we need to be."