Raiders offer two alternate screening locations on Sunday (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending December 5 game versus Washington

Dec 02, 2021 at 10:10 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders are once again recommending that fully vaccinated fans attending the Sunday, December 5 game against Washington download the CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Allegiant Stadium. The fastest and easiest way to get into the stadium is by having your CLEAR Health Pass Green screen loaded and ready to go beforehand.

For those that cannot because they need to complete Alternate Screening or receive vaccinations, the Raiders are offering two locations at Allegiant Stadium on gameday Sunday, December 5, that will provide these services—in Lot B on the north side and Lot J on the south side from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

For those fans that are unable to use the CLEAR Health Pass to verify their vaccination status, Alternate Screening is being offered for the following circumstances:

  • If a fan is partially vaccinated as of November 21
  • If a fan has a vaccine that isn't supported by the CLEAR app (any vaccine other than Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen)
  • If a fan has a digital vaccine card/a photo of a vaccine card that is unable to be uploaded to the CLEAR app
  • If a fan is bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12-13-year-old guest that is unable to be added to the CLEAR Health Pass

This is the seventh Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium since the organization's announcement of the vaccine requirement for attendees, which are held pursuant to Governor's State of Nevada Emergency Directives 049, 050 and 051. Fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information for admission. Full details about Alternate Screening, including ID and evidence of vaccination requirements as well as locations at the stadium can be found here: https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/raiders-gameday-alternate-screening

Related Content

news

Yannick Ngakoue's desire is to be viewed as more than 'a guy who was a good rusher'

Ngakoue's NFL journey strikes resemblance to a certain legendary edge rusher that he looks up to.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota can co-exist

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards sinks into a few questions from Raider Nation going into their Week 13 home game against Washington.
news

Inside the Raiders' custom designs for My Cause My Cleats

My Cause My Cleats is a league-wide initiative that allows players to champion a cause important to them with custom designed cleats.
news

Raiders-Washington Week 13 Injury Report: Jackson a non-participant Thursday, Jacobs limited

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Washington Football Team.
Advertising