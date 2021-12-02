Raiders offer two alternate screening locations on Sunday (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending December 5 game versus Washington

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders are once again recommending that fully vaccinated fans attending the Sunday, December 5 game against Washington download the CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Allegiant Stadium. The fastest and easiest way to get into the stadium is by having your CLEAR Health Pass Green screen loaded and ready to go beforehand.

For those that cannot because they need to complete Alternate Screening or receive vaccinations, the Raiders are offering two locations at Allegiant Stadium on gameday Sunday, December 5, that will provide these services—in Lot B on the north side and Lot J on the south side from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

For those fans that are unable to use the CLEAR Health Pass to verify their vaccination status, Alternate Screening is being offered for the following circumstances:

If a fan is partially vaccinated as of November 21

If a fan has a vaccine that isn't supported by the CLEAR app (any vaccine other than Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen)

If a fan has a digital vaccine card/a photo of a vaccine card that is unable to be uploaded to the CLEAR app

If a fan is bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12-13-year-old guest that is unable to be added to the CLEAR Health Pass