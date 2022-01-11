Raiders opponents for 2022 regular season revealed

Jan 11, 2022 at 09:30 AM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

2022_Opponents_1920x1080

The 2021 regular season has wrapped, and while the Raiders aren't done yet as they begin a playoff campaign, their opponents for the 2022 season have been finalized. Let's take a look at who they'll be seeing in Allegiant Stadium and on the road.

Alongside the traditional six games against their AFC West opponents, the Raiders will face the AFC South (Texans, Colts, Jaguars and Titans) and the NFC West (Cardinals, 49ers, Rams and Seahawks). The schedule is rounded out by the same-place finishers in the AFC North, AFC East and NFC South. Those teams — the Steelers, Patriots and Saints, respectively — finished second in their division, same as the Raiders.

The full schedule will be released in May.

Take a look at the list of opponents below:

Home (8 games):

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

New England Patriots

Away (9 games):

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints

2022 Premium Seating

Sign up below to learn more about purchasing Premium Seating for the 2022 season.

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Raiders kick off Wild Card Weekend with match against Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders closed out the season with four straight wins and are now on to Cincinnati.
news

Derek Carr feels 'more equipped and ready' than ever to lead Raiders into the playoffs

The eighth-year quarterback will be playing in the first postseason game of his career, after an injury sidelined him from his first opportunity in 2016.
news

Raiders-Bengals Wild Card Injury Report

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand at the end of the regular season?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 35-32 win over the Chargers.
Advertising