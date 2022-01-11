Raiders opponents for 2022 regular season revealed

The 2021 regular season has wrapped, and while the Raiders aren't done yet as they begin a playoff campaign, their opponents for the 2022 season have been finalized. Let's take a look at who they'll be seeing in Allegiant Stadium and on the road.

Alongside the traditional six games against their AFC West opponents, the Raiders will face the AFC South (Texans, Colts, Jaguars and Titans) and the NFC West (Cardinals, 49ers, Rams and Seahawks). The schedule is rounded out by the same-place finishers in the AFC North, AFC East and NFC South. Those teams — the Steelers, Patriots and Saints, respectively — finished second in their division, same as the Raiders.