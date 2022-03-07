Raiders participate in Nevada Reading Week

Mar 07, 2022
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
ReadingWeek_thumb_030722

HENDERSON, Nev. – Members of the Las Vegas Raiders this week engaged Las Vegas students through the sharing of book passages to celebrate Nevada Reading Week.

Raiders punter AJ Cole and running back Kenyan Drake visited classrooms at John C. Bass Elementary School, where they read books to over 300 students and encouraged them to continue reading outside the classroom. The players also answered questions, signed autographs and posed for photos.

In addition, Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle joined members of the Las Vegas Raiders Family Association, which consists of the family of Raiders players, coaches and staff that included his wife Chrissa, a published author, on a visit to Twin Lakes Elementary School in Las Vegas, where they read to students in several classrooms. As incentive to instill the joy of reading, the Raiders presented the students with Silver & Black-themed giveaway prizes.

This marks the third year that the Raiders have participated in Nevada Reading Week, the statewide initiative for Nevada teachers and librarians to celebrate reading through shared thematic activities.

