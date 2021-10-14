Raiders players staying focused on Denver, eyeing a divisional road win

Locked in.
That's how the Las Vegas Raiders are approaching Week 6 amid Jon Gruden's resignation and two straight losses. As they prepare for their second divisional matchup of the season – this time against the third-best defense in the league – sights are set on getting better on the football field.
"Everything's still out there for us," Derek Carr said. "We're a good football team; we believe that. We need to play better, but we still believe that we can compete with anybody."
Hitting the practice field Wednesday, the Raiders turned in a solid outing as they focus on competing with each other to make themselves stronger. Much will feel the same, as offensive coordinator Greg Olson takes over playcalling duties, and Carr continues to helm the team as the No. 2 passing leader in the league. He's no stranger to adversity and knows the job ahead of him as the Silver and Black work toward stability.
"I've got a job to do, and that's to lead these men," Carr told the media.
Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia carries the same level of determination as the quarterback of where the Silver and Black are at with a majority of the season ahead of them.
"We have 12 games; we feel like we have a lot of time," he said. "We feel like all our goals are still in front of us, and my message to the team was really about the team and them. Their goals are still alive, and we'll see what transpires as we go forward."
"I'm going to do the best I can with the men that we're working with to put a really good product on the field and to give our players a chance to be successful," Bisaccia added. "It's really about the players; it's really about the team."
The Raiders will be looking to win against a Broncos team that has started the season in the same fashion as Las Vegas: going 3-0 before suffering two tough losses. It won't be easy in the Mile High City on Sunday, as both teams will be fighting to not only get a win, but get a win in their division to avoid falling to 3-3.
The mood of the room, according to Darren Waller, is one of belief. Players believe in those leading them and also believe in those in the trenches next to them.
"We're just going to go out there and play and have fun," Waller said. "All this stuff right now can be a little cloudy, but it's good to be able to just get back into a routine of doing things that we know and that we love."
Team captain Maxx Crosby agreed.
"We still have the same standard and same mission," Crosby said. "We've all put in so much work. I know these guys have been working since the season ended last year, so no matter what happens, we're still – the mission, all that, stays the same."
The Silver and Black return to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they prepare for the Week' 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos.