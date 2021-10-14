Raiders players staying focused on Denver, eyeing a divisional road win

Oct 13, 2021 at 05:23 PM
Rachel Gossen

Locked in.

That's how the Las Vegas Raiders are approaching Week 6 amid Jon Gruden's resignation and two straight losses. As they prepare for their second divisional matchup of the season – this time against the third-best defense in the league – sights are set on getting better on the football field.

"Everything's still out there for us," Derek Carr said. "We're a good football team; we believe that. We need to play better, but we still believe that we can compete with anybody."

Hitting the practice field Wednesday, the Raiders turned in a solid outing as they focus on competing with each other to make themselves stronger. Much will feel the same, as offensive coordinator Greg Olson takes over playcalling duties, and Carr continues to helm the team as the No. 2 passing leader in the league. He's no stranger to adversity and knows the job ahead of him as the Silver and Black work toward stability.

"I've got a job to do, and that's to lead these men," Carr told the media.

Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia carries the same level of determination as the quarterback of where the Silver and Black are at with a majority of the season ahead of them.

"We have 12 games; we feel like we have a lot of time," he said. "We feel like all our goals are still in front of us, and my message to the team was really about the team and them. Their goals are still alive, and we'll see what transpires as we go forward."

"I'm going to do the best I can with the men that we're working with to put a really good product on the field and to give our players a chance to be successful," Bisaccia added. "It's really about the players; it's really about the team."

The Raiders will be looking to win against a Broncos team that has started the season in the same fashion as Las Vegas: going 3-0 before suffering two tough losses. It won't be easy in the Mile High City on Sunday, as both teams will be fighting to not only get a win, but get a win in their division to avoid falling to 3-3.

The mood of the room, according to Darren Waller, is one of belief. Players believe in those leading them and also believe in those in the trenches next to them.

"We're just going to go out there and play and have fun," Waller said. "All this stuff right now can be a little cloudy, but it's good to be able to just get back into a routine of doing things that we know and that we love."

Team captain Maxx Crosby agreed.

"We still have the same standard and same mission," Crosby said. "We've all put in so much work. I know these guys have been working since the season ended last year, so no matter what happens, we're still – the mission, all that, stays the same."

Practice Photos: Wednesday 10.13.21

The Silver and Black return to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they prepare for the Week' 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

A Las Vegas Raiders football on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 98

A Las Vegas Raiders football on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Taver Johnson on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Taver Johnson on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning A.J. Neibel and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning A.J. Neibel and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) and wide receiver Javon Wims (15) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) and wide receiver Javon Wims (15) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) and tackle Dan Skipper (73) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) and tackle Dan Skipper (73) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior advisor Marcel Reece on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders senior advisor Marcel Reece on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders catching assistant George Atkinson on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders catching assistant George Atkinson on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
91 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
92 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
93 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
94 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
95 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
96 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
97 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
98 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Related Content

news

Key Matchups: Derek Carr will face familiar friend and foe Von Miller

The Raiders are back on the road for a fierce divisional rivalry game with a need to get their slow-start offense going early.
news

Rich Bisaccia has full confidence of GM Mike Mayock, Raiders players after being named interim head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders are fully behind Rich Bisaccia as he handles head coaching duties ahead of Sunday's game against Denver.
news

Raiders-Broncos Week 6 Injury Report

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Denver Broncos.
news

Game Preview: Raiders travel to Denver to face a tenacious Broncos defense

The fight will be on as both teams look to get back in the win column and take a divisional lead over the other.
