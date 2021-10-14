Raiders players staying focused on Denver, eyeing a divisional road win

"We have 12 games; we feel like we have a lot of time," he said. "We feel like all our goals are still in front of us, and my message to the team was really about the team and them. Their goals are still alive, and we'll see what transpires as we go forward."

"I'm going to do the best I can with the men that we're working with to put a really good product on the field and to give our players a chance to be successful," Bisaccia added. "It's really about the players; it's really about the team."

The Raiders will be looking to win against a Broncos team that has started the season in the same fashion as Las Vegas: going 3-0 before suffering two tough losses. It won't be easy in the Mile High City on Sunday, as both teams will be fighting to not only get a win, but get a win in their division to avoid falling to 3-3.

The mood of the room, according to Darren Waller, is one of belief. Players believe in those leading them and also believe in those in the trenches next to them.

"We're just going to go out there and play and have fun," Waller said. "All this stuff right now can be a little cloudy, but it's good to be able to just get back into a routine of doing things that we know and that we love."

Team captain Maxx Crosby agreed.