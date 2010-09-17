Raiders Prepare for Rams

Sep 17, 2010 at 06:29 AM

091710-jlh.jpg

WR Johnnie Lee Higgins (15) looks to make a grab during a 2007 preseason game against the St. Louis Rams in Oakland.

spacer.gif

*AP Photo
*The Oakland Raiders will face the St. Louis Rams in their first regular season home game of the 2010 campaign. The players and coaches are looking forward to playing in front of the Raider Nation and proving that they have moved past Week 1. The team spent this week studying film, learning from the previous game, and preparing for the upcoming match up.

Disappointed by their showing last week, Offensive Coordinator Hue Jackson wants to prove to the home crowd that the team is ready. "It's not a one-game season. That was the first of 16. Here comes the second of the [16]. We need to prove that we've earned [the Raiders fans'] trust and their right to go represent them. That's what we want to do," said Jackson.

Practicing with their own running back, Michael Bush, has helped the Raiders get ready for Rams RB Steven Jackson. "We are fortunate because playing against Steve is a lot like playing against Michael Bush, you have a big banger who is strong and can finish," explained Coach Cable. "Steve gets going, he's kind of like that 18-wheeler, he gets moving and once he's in motion he's a load – and that's Michael. I think we're probably prepared in many ways for a guy like that."

In addition to preparing for the St. Louis offense, the Raiders have looked closely at the Rams defense. "What they do is present a real pressure issue for you," said Coach Cable. "This is Jim Johnson's defense from Philadelphia, so you have to be prepared to handle the overload pressure, zone pressures with two plus the safety, with a lot of people up near the line of scrimmage."

QB Jason Campbell has seen improvement in the Rams since last year. "The way they played against the Cardinals last week, you know it's a totally different football team than the team they had in 2009," said Campbell. "They added some guys to their defense. Their defense is playing great. They'll try to cause a lot of problems for our offense and we have to be very detailed in what we do and how we approach the game. We've got to be on top of our assignments because they can do things to cause problems. If we can do what we have to do in practice this week, to answer those things they do defensively, then we should be okay."

The Raiders are ready for the Rams and they are equally ready for the opportunity to play at home in front of the Black Hole and the Raider Nation. "I've been looking forward to it ever since I've been here to get to the regular season and play in front of the Raider Nation," said LB Kamerion Wimbley. "I'm sure there is nothing like it. I'm excited. I know everybody's jacked up and excited."

"Being back home in the Black Hole, that's always a great thing, being in front of the hometown crowd," said WR Louis Murphy. DE Trevor Scott agrees with Murphy.  "[Being at home], it's huge. Last week is behind us and we want to show the fans what we're all about this year," said Scott.

The Raiders take on the St. Louis Rams at 1:05 P.M. this Sunday at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The players look forward to playing in Oakland and feeling the excitement from the fans. Coach Cable voiced the feelings of the team — "Playing at home Sunday will be exciting because it's our place and our fans."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.

news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.

news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.

news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.

news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

Latest Content

news

Nesta Jade Silvera is ready to 'hone in on everything' going from one valley to another

May 04, 2023

The Raiders' 2023 seventh-round pick is coming off his best collegiate season as an Arizona State transfer.

audio

From the Senior Bowl to the Silver and Black | UFR

May 04, 2023

Q Myers chats with Reese's Senior Bowl executive Jim Nagy on the importance of the pre-draft process, how the Raiders took advantage of coaching in Mobile and more on this edition of Upon Further Review

news

Raiders add DL David Ebuka Agoha to roster through the NFL International Player Pathway Program

May 04, 2023

Ebuka Agoha joins Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (Germany) as a product of the program.

gallery

Photos: Raiders' 2023 Offseason Program - Phase Two

May 03, 2023

View photos from Phase Two of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

Christopher Smith II is driven to be consistent but not complacent

May 03, 2023

"Chris relies on his instincts and awareness to make plays on the football. He's a student of the game," GM Dave Ziegler said of the fifth-round draft pick.

video

Dave Ziegler reflects on Raiders' 2023 Draft class

May 03, 2023

JT the Brick is joined by General Manager Dave Ziegler to examine and discuss the Raiders' 2023 draft class, Head Coach Josh McDaniels and more.

audio

Analyzing the Raiders selections from the 2023 NFL Draft

May 02, 2023

Rhett Lewis, JT the Brick and Q Myers react to the Silver and Black's 2023 NFL Draft class selections, how they can help instantly as well as the future and more.

audio

Breaking down the Raiders 2023 NFL Draft class

May 02, 2023

With the 2023 NFL Draft now complete, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis break down the Silver and Black's draft haul, the impact they can have and more.

gallery

Photos: Raiders hold Youth Football Combine

May 02, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders and National Youth Sports of Nevada hosted a youth football combine where players got to take parts in five different skills while parents listened to a presentation from USA Football.

video

Matthew Butler feels 'at home' in Las Vegas

May 02, 2023

Defensive tackle Matthew Butler speaks on living in Las Vegas, his rookie season, improving upon his game and more.

audio

Joey McGuire opens up about Raiders' rookie Tyree Wilson | RPN

May 02, 2023

Raider Nation Radio's Q Myers is joined by Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire to discuss rookie defense end Tyree Wilson, what he will bring to the league and more.

news

What They're Saying: NFL analysts weigh in on Raiders draft class

May 01, 2023

Analysts around the media give their first impressions of the Silver and Black's 2023 draft.

View All
Advertising