Raiders QB Derek Carr Continues To Receive High Praise, Appears In NFL Top 100

The Oakland Raiders have enjoyed a really productive 2016 so far – in free agency, the Draft, and offseason workouts as well. The organization has received praise for a number of signings and picks and Raider Nation has plenty of reasons for excitement for the 2016 season.

Not only is the organization and team receiving high praise, but individual players are getting recognition as well. This week, Derek Carr made his first-ever appearance in the NFL Top 100 – the annual rankings of the best players in the league put out by NFL Network and voted on by the players. He checked in at No. 100 on the list for his 2015 growth and performance: