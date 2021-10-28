Derek Carr opens up about his teammates, love for the Raiders

Oct 28, 2021 at 12:53 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

﻿Derek Carr﻿ pulled back the curtain for fans this week, appearing on the Harvester Sports Podcast with members of his family to discuss everything from his faith to his development as a quarterback.

It's a must-watch for fans of Carr and the Raiders — you can watch the full YouTube video here — and here were some highlights.

On having fans in the stands:

"It's awesome," Carr said. "Last year we would score and you would literally just hear your sideline roar. ... With fans, it just makes the game more exciting. And when you're winning, too, that makes it better."

Without fans, Carr said, "it didn't feel like how it should feel. ... That first game [this season], when they introduced me, the roar... like, 'Oh, yeah. Hopefully I can calm down and not throw this first ball in the stands.'"

On his teammates:

"Where would we be without him?" Carr rhetorically asked about tackle Kolton Miller. The left tackle is off to another terrific year, entering the bye with the team's fifth-highest overall PFF grade and the league's second-highest pass blocking grade for a tackle.

Carr also complimented receiver Hunter Renfrow's agility.

"Honestly, it looks like he's playing tag all the time," Carr joked, noting that when it comes to pool basketball, he tries to lock down Renfrow to work on his own agility.

On his shaggy hair:

"Honestly the truth behind it, one day in camp, I wanted to cut it and I was too tired, so I let it go. I was joking around with [punter] AJ Cole and [former Raider] Tanner Muse. I was like, 'I'm gonna have better flow than you.' And AJ Cole goes, 'You won't do it, you'll quit.' And I was like, 'Perfect.' It's more of a competition between me and AJ."

Carr also underlined his loyalty to the Silver and Black — something he's mentioned often in the past — with a simple message: "I'm not trying to play anywhere else."

Silver and Black and White: Week 7 vs. Eagles

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 7 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib's (94) locker in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
1 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib's (94) locker in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau's (87) pads locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
2 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau's (87) pads locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) pads locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
3 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) pads locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
4 / 50

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
5 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
6 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
7 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
8 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
9 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
10 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
11 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
12 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Fred Biletnikoff walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
13 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
14 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
15 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
16 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and alumnus Fred Biletnikoff before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
17 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and alumnus Fred Biletnikoff before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis on the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
18 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis on the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
19 / 50

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
20 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
21 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
22 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
23 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Restaurateur Guy Fieri walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
24 / 50

Restaurateur Guy Fieri walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
25 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
26 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
27 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
28 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
29 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
30 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
31 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) fist bumps Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) during the regular season home game.
32 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) fist bumps Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) during the regular season home game.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
33 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
34 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
35 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Natali on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
36 / 50

Raiderette Natali on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
38 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
39 / 50

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
40 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
41 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
42 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
43 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
44 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
45 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
46 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
47 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
48 / 50

Raiderette Vicky on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
49 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
50 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field during the regular season home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
