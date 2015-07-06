Raiders Record Book Reads Like Janikowski Biography

The one elusive record, the one most people thought Janikowski would break and hold forever is for longest field goal in NFL history. He tied the record in 2011 with a 63-yarder in Denver. The record has since been broken and set at 64 yards.

"The timing's got to be right. It's not going to be in the first quarter. It's got to be at the end of the half or the end of the game. I want to. That's something I look forward to," Janikowski said. "The opportunity's got to be right. You don't see that many 60-yarders in a year."

He would trade it all for a Super Bowl Championship.

"Winning is more important than records to me," Janikowski said. "The ultimate goal is always the Super Bowl. You can take all the records away if I get a ring. I wouldn't care. On the other hand, you always look at the stats, you want all the records [laughs]."

Perhaps one of the most shocking things about Janikowski's career is that he has only played in one Pro Bowl. "It was great, I had a great time, hanging out with different guys, meeting different people. It's fun, need to get back there," Janikowski said.

"Winning is more important than records to me. The ultimate goal is always the Super Bowl. You can take all the records away if I get a ring." - Kicker Sebastian Janikowski