Raiders represent heritage with helmet decals

As part of the NFL's Heritage program, members of the Silver and Black are sporting flag decals on their helmets to celebrate their cultural origins.

Over 330 players and coaches will represent their heritage and cultural backgrounds by wearing international flag decals during Weeks 7 and 8.

Players can choose to wear the flag of an international country or territory where relatives have been born or where they've lived for over two years, with the decal displayed alongside the American flag on their helmets. Coaches who choose to participate will wear flag patches on their jackets.

More than 70 international countries and territories will be recognized across the league.