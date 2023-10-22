Raiders represent heritage with helmet decals

Oct 22, 2023 at 08:48 AM
Rachel Gossen
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

JacobsHelmet_thumb_102223

As part of the NFL's Heritage program, members of the Silver and Black are sporting flag decals on their helmets to celebrate their cultural origins.

Over 330 players and coaches will represent their heritage and cultural backgrounds by wearing international flag decals during Weeks 7 and 8.

Players can choose to wear the flag of an international country or territory where relatives have been born or where they've lived for over two years, with the decal displayed alongside the American flag on their helmets. Coaches who choose to participate will wear flag patches on their jackets.

More than 70 international countries and territories will be recognized across the league.

Below is the list of Raiders participating and the country or territory they are representing.

Table inside Article
Player Country/Territory
Netane Muti Tonga
Jakob Johnson Germany
Jermaine Eluemunor Nigeria, UK
Josh Jacobs Philippines
Brian Hoyer Germany
Daniel Carlson Sweden
Nesta Jade Silvera Jamaica, Panama
Jimmy Garoppolo Italy
Hroniss Grasu Romania
David Agoha Nigeria

Pregame sights from Week 7 vs. Bears

Take a look inside Soldier Field as the Raiders prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Advertising