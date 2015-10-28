Raiders Safety Nate Allen Returns to Practice

The Raiders have had to mix and match in the secondary in Allen's absence with cornerback TJ Carrie filling in at safety and the team adding cornerback David Amerson via waivers Sept. 22. Head Coach Del Rio said that Allen will be worked in, and how the secondary shapes up upon his return well be evaluated on a go-forward basis.

"The biggest thing it'll do is add a good player to the equation. How the roles will end up being defined, I would say it's fluid. We're open-minded," Coach Del Rio said. "We want to utilize the talent we have available to us and put our guys in positions to do the things they're good at."

Allen has helped Carrie as much as he can and has been encouraged by the progress the secondary has made week-to-week in his absence, but is anxious to get back in the mix and contribute.

"I talk to [Carrie] a lot, he sits by me in meeting rooms, it's a new 'sight' for him being back there at safety, he's doing a great job, I've been giving him some tips here and there," Allen said. "It's real encouraging, they've been playing tough, they had a great game last week, they've been getting better and better, especially out there on the edges, that what we need them to do. DJ [Hayden] and Neiko [Thorpe] and all those guys are doing a great job."

The earliest Allen can return to game action is Week 10, Nov. 15, against the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum in Oakland.