Raiders Send Delegation to Innsbruck

Raiderettes Jennifer, Itza, Angel, Tiphanie, Anna and Natalie, Raiders Hall of Famer Willie Brown and Raiderette Director/Raiders.com personality Jeanette Thompson are on their way to Innsbruck, Austria, for the 2011 Eurobowl.



The Oakland Raiders will support their Austrian sister team, the SWARCO Raiders, in their quest for the 2011 Eurobowl title. The Silver and Black will send Pro Football Hall of Famer and Raiders legend Willie Brown as well as six Raiderettes to Innsbruck for Eurobowl XXV.

The final of the European Football League (EFL) will take place on Saturday, June 18 at Tivoli Stadium. The two-time Eurobowl champion SWARCO Raiders host reigning champion Berlin Adler in this battle for the European crown.

The six Raiderettes, Willie Brown, along with Jeanette Thompson, Raiderette Director and host of Behind The Shield: Online, will promote The Oakland Raiders in Austria as well as Europe's biggest game of the season.

"We are delighted to join the Swarco Raiders in Austria – we always enjoy every opportunity to connect with our global fan base and we look forward to rooting for the Swarco Raiders to win the Eurobowl," said Raiders Chief Executive Amy Trask.

President of the SWARCO Raiders Elisabeth Swarovski added, "We are proud to welcome the Raiderettes and Raiders icon Willie Brown in Innsbruck. This shows how much The Oakland Raiders care about the partnership with the SWARCO Raiders. It also emphasizes how important football in Europe and the Eurobowl in particular have become in the US."