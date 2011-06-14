Raiders Send Delegation to Innsbruck

Jun 14, 2011 at 08:21 AM
061411-austria-story.jpg

Raiderettes Jennifer, Itza, Angel, Tiphanie, Anna and Natalie, Raiders Hall of Famer Willie Brown and Raiderette Director/Raiders.com personality Jeanette Thompson are on their way to Innsbruck, Austria, for the 2011 Eurobowl.

The Oakland Raiders will support their Austrian sister team, the SWARCO Raiders, in their quest for the 2011 Eurobowl title. The Silver and Black will send Pro Football Hall of Famer and Raiders legend Willie Brown as well as six Raiderettes to Innsbruck for Eurobowl XXV.

The final of the European Football League (EFL) will take place on Saturday, June 18 at Tivoli Stadium. The two-time Eurobowl champion SWARCO Raiders host reigning champion Berlin Adler in this battle for the European crown.

The six Raiderettes, Willie Brown, along with Jeanette Thompson, Raiderette Director and host of Behind The Shield: Online, will promote The Oakland Raiders in Austria as well as Europe's biggest game of the season.

"We are delighted to join the Swarco Raiders in Austria – we always enjoy every opportunity to connect with our global fan base and we look forward to rooting for the Swarco Raiders to win the Eurobowl," said Raiders Chief Executive Amy Trask.

President of the SWARCO Raiders Elisabeth Swarovski added, "We are proud to welcome the Raiderettes and Raiders icon Willie Brown in Innsbruck. This shows how much The Oakland Raiders care about the partnership with the SWARCO Raiders. It also emphasizes how important football in Europe and the Eurobowl in particular have become in the US."

Make sure to check Raiders.com for complete coverage of the trip to Austria.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Latest Content

news

Pick Six: How Aidan O'Connell can seize the moment in his first primetime start

Nov 10, 2023

After getting back in the win column, the Raiders aim to continue riding momentum against the Jets.
gallery

Practice Photos: Friday 11.10.23

Nov 10, 2023

The Silver and Black get one last practice in at Intermountain Health Performance Center before their Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Be a part of RAIDER illumiNATION and light up Allegiant Stadium on Sunday

Nov 10, 2023

During Sunday's primetime game against the New York Jets, fans can join in the action with the all-new Allegiant Stadium light show.
news

Raiders-Jets Week 10 Injury Report: Kolton Miller ruled doubtful for SNF

Nov 10, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New York Jets.
gallery

Photos: Raiders, Cox host Salute to Service Tailgate

Nov 10, 2023

In partnership with Cox, the Las Vegas Raiders host the fourth annual Salute to Service Tailgate at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.
news

Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot

Nov 10, 2023

Get an insider's look at the New York Jets ahead of Sunday Night Football.
news

'My best football is ahead of me': AJ Cole continues striving for perfection after setting NFL single-game punting average record

Nov 10, 2023

The Raiders All-Pro punter had a masterful Week 9 performance, averaging an NFL-record 63.9 yards per punt against the New York Giants.
audio

Coach Pierce Presser - 11.10.23 | Week 10 vs. Jets | RPP

Nov 10, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media prior to the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets.
video

Coach Pierce: 'Our purpose is there'

Nov 10, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on punter AJ Cole, playing in primetime, safety Marcus Epps and more.
news

What They're Saying: Robert Saleh, Jets ready to take on a 'really freaking good' Raiders defense

Nov 10, 2023

Take a look at what the Jets' players and coaches are saying about the Week 10 matchup. 
audio

Davante Adams and the Raiders' new collaboration on offense | RPN

Nov 10, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams talks Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce, quarterback Aidan O'Connell and facing the New York Jets defense in Week 10.
video

Raiders' top 10 plays at midseason | 2023 season

Nov 10, 2023

Watch the Raiders' top 10 highlights from the first half of the 2023 NFL season.
View All
Advertising