Raiders Set to Host Jets

DATE: Sunday, October 25, 2009, 1:05 p.m. PT

SITE: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland, CA



THIS WEEK: The Oakland Raiders, members of the American Football Conference Western Division, host the AFC East New York Jets. The Silver and Black took on each member of the AFC West in the first three weeks of the 2009 regular season. The Raiders face the New York Jets for the 13th time—the 9th time at home—in the past 15 seasons. The teams met twice in the postseason during that span, in a Wild Card game in 2001 and in 2002, when the Silver and Black went on to capture the AFC title and play in Super Bowl XXXVII. Sunday's game will be the second of four AFL Legacy Games that the Raiders are participating in this season.

TELEVISION: The game will be televised on CBSwith Greg Gumbelproviding play-by-play and former NFL player and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorfhandling color analysis.*If sold out per NFL blackout rules, the game will air in the Bay Area onKPIX Channel 5. The game will also air in Sacramento onKOVR Channel 13as well as onKHSLin Chico,KIONin Monterey andKJEO *in Fresno.

RADIO: The game will air on Raiders Radio originating on KSFO 560 AM, the Silver and Black's Flagship for the multi-state Radio Network. Greg Papa and former Raiders player, assistant and head coach Tom Flores will man the booth for the 12th straight year. The radio pregame show and postgame show will feature Raider Legends George Atkinson and David Humm along with KSFO's Rich Walcoff.

SPANISH RADIO:Raider games air in Spanish on*radio stationLa Kaliente, KZSF 1370 AM. Armando BotelloandAngel Dinamita handle announcing duties. Bay Area radio personalitiesVictor ZaragozaandSal Acevedo* are the sideline reporters.

CONNECTIONS

RAIDERS: T Cornell Green played for the New York Jets from 2000-01…FB Luke Lawton was a member of the 2005 New York Jets…T Khalif Barnes and Jets DB Ahmad Carroll played together with the Jacksonville Jaguars…C Samson Satele and Jets K Jay Feely played together for the Miami Dolphins in the 2007 season…WR Javon Walker and Jets TE Bubba Franks were teammates on the Green Bay Packers from 2002-05…DT Gerard Warren and Jets CB Lito Sheppard were teammates at University of Florida…T Mario Henderson played college football at Florida State with Jets RB/KR Leon Washington…CB Chris Johnson and Jets S Kerry Rhodes were teammates at Louisville…DE Jay Richardson and Jets C Nick Mangold were teammates at Ohio State…WR Chaz Schilens and Jets QB Kevin O'Connell played college football together at San Diego State…LB Isaiah Ekejiuba and Jets T D'Brickashaw Ferguson were teammates at Virginia…QB Charlie Frye (2005-07) and QB Bruce Gradkowski (2008) each played with Jets WR Braylon Edwards while with the Cleveland Browns… RB Gary Russell and Jets G Alan Faneca were teammates on the Pittsburgh Steelers (2007)… DE Richard Seymour and Jets LB Larry Izzo played on the New England Patriots together from 2001-08…Jets rookie RB Shonn Greene and Raiders rookie TE Brandon Myers were teammates at Iowa.

JETS: Jets Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan was Raiders Head Coach from 2002-03 and Offensive Coordinator from 1999-2002…Jets Assistant Quarterbacks John DeFilippo was Raiders Quarterbacks Coach from 2007-08… Jets DB Dwight Lowery attended San Jose State and is from Santa Cruz…Jets CB Donald Strickland is from San Francisco.

SERIES: The Raiders hold a 20-14-2 advantage over the Jets in regular season games since the teams first met as original members of the American Football League in 1960. The Jets were known as the Titans from 1960-62. The teams met in consecutive years from 1960-70 and twice a year from 1960-67.

LAST TIME: The Oakland Raiders beat the New York Jets, 16-13, in overtime on Sunday, October 19, 2008 before a sellout crowd at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Sebastian Janikowski's franchise record 57-yard field goal with 2:30 left in overtime gave Raiders a 16-13 victory over the Jets in 2008 NFL Regular Season Week 7 action. QB JaMarcus Russell threw for 203 yards and a score and rookie DE Trevor Scott chalked up his first two career sacks. Janikowski's kick was the longest in NFL history to win a game in OT.

POSTSEASON SERIES: The teams are tied at two wins apiece in the postseason, with the Raiders winning the past two playoff contests—38-24 in an AFC Wild Card contest on 1/12/02 and 30-10 in an AFC Divisional playoff game on 1/12/03 as the Silver and Black advanced to the AFC Championship game, then to Super Bowl XXXVIII.

LAST WEEK: The Oakland Raiders beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-9, last Sunday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. QB JaMarcus Russell connected with TE Zach Miller on an 86-yard score and K Sebastian Janikowski connected on two field goals—from 29 and 46 yards to go along with a successful PAT.