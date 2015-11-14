Raiders Set to Host Vikings in Critical Week 10 Battle

Photos from the Raiders vs Vikings all-time series.
The Oakland Raiders will start the second half of the season at home this weekend as they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT at O.co Coliseum. The Vikings, who hosted the Raiders in the preseason, mark the second NFC opponent of the year for Oakland and first at home. Sunday's game will also start a two-game stretch against NFC North opponents, as the Raiders will travel to Detroit to play the Lions next weekend. With Oakland on the road the next two weeks, the contest will be its final home game of November and only game at O.co Coliseum until Dec. 6. Last week, the Raiders lost on a last-second field goal, 35-38, to the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Vikings won an overtime contest at home against the St. Louis Rams, 21-18.
THE SETTING
Date:Sunday, Nov. 15
Kickoff:1:05 p.m. PT
Site:O.co Coliseum (1966)
Capacity/Surface:56,063/Overseeded Bermuda
Regular Season:Raiders lead, 9-4
Postseason: Raiders lead, 1-0 (Super Bowl XI)
The Raiders and Steelers played in a high-scoring contest on Sunday, with the two teams combining for 1,037 yards of total of-fense on the day. The Raiders' 35 points in the contest marked the third straight game that the team has scored at least 34 points, just the fifth time in franchise history the team has achieved such a streak. QB Derek Carr led the offense again, throwing for 301 yards and four touchdowns. WR Michael Crabtree led the receiving corps, hauling in seven receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns, including a 38-yarder to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Rookies WR Amari Cooper (seven receptions for 88 yards) and TE Clive Walford also caught touchdown passes from Carr. FB/RB Jamize Olawale scored the only Raiders rushing touchdown of the day and RB Latavius Murray paced the ground attack with 96 rushing yards on 17 carries before leaving the game with a concussion. On defense, LB Aldon Smith recorded a sack and CB David Amerson posted an interception, his first as a Raider.
Starting next week, the Raiders will head back on the road for two games, beginning with a match-up with the Detroit Lions next Sunday. The Vikings will host the Green Bay Packers next week.
POINTS AND PROTECTION
Over the last three weeks, the Raiders have scored at least 34 points in each game, just the fifth time in franchise history that they have had such a streak. In those three games, QB Derek Carr has been sacked just once, and Oakland's pass blocking has posted clean sheets each of the last two weeks. With 34 points on Sunday, the Raiders would match the 1968 team as they only teams in franchise history to score at least 34 points in four straight games.
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
Pro Connections
• Raiders G/T J'Marcus Webb spent the last two seasons (2013-14) with Minnesota.
• Three Raiders coaches played for the Minnesota Vikings: Head Coach Jack Del Rio (linebacker, 1992-95), defensive assistant Sam Anno (linebacker, 1987-88) and offensive line coach Mike Tice (tight end, 1992-93, 1995). Tice then coached with the Vikings from 1996-2005, serving as head coach from 2002-05.
• Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave was offensive co-ordinator of the Vikings from 2011-13.
• Raiders quarterbacks coach Todd Downing, a native of Eden Prairie, Minn., and University of Minnesota alum, was with the Vi-kings from 2001-05, serving as a coaching intern/assistant (2001-02), football systems analyst (2003-04) and quality control – offense (2005). Downing also played quarterback for the Minnesota Maulers from 2000-02 and served as head coach at Eden Prairie (Minn.) High School (1999-2000).
• Raiders quarterbacks coach Todd Downing coached Vikings QB Shaun Hill with the Detroit Lions from 2011-13, where the pair also worked with Raiders defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson (2012-13) and tight ends coach Bobby Johnson (2013).
• Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner, a native of Martinez, Calif., served as head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2004-05.
• Raiders defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson and Vikings defensive backs coach Jerry Gray were teammates in the Hous-ton Oilers' secondary in 1992. Robertson later played for Gray (defensive quality control/ defensive backs) with the Tennessee Oilers/Titans from 1997-2000, and coached alongside Gray in 2011 when he was defensive coordinator.
College Connections**
• Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio (1981-84) and defensive assistant Sam Anno (1984) were linebackers at USC when Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner served as quarterbacks coach (1981-83) and offensive coordinator (1984). Anno and Turner were also together with the Los Angeles Rams in 1987, where Vikings defensive backs coach Jerry Gray was a defensive back.
• Raiders LB Curtis Lofton and Vikings RB Adrian Peterson were teammates at Oklahoma from 2005-06.
• Raiders C Rodney Hudson (2010), DE Mario Edwards Jr. (2012) and T Menelik Watson (2012) all played with Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes at Florida State.
High School/Hometown Connections
• Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater's Miami (Fla.) Northwestern High School team was defeated by Sanford (Fla.) High School in the 2008 Class 6A State Championship Game when Raiders LB Ray-Ray Armstrong threw a game-winning 40-yard TD pass to Raiders WR Andre Debose. Bridgewater also later played with WR Amari Cooper at Miami Northwestern.
• Vikings defensive line coach Andre Patterson is a native of Richmond, Calif., and played one year on the offensive line at Con-tra Costa College in San Pablo, Calif.
VIKINGS SNAPSHOT
Overview: The Raiders' second NFC North opponent of the sea-son is the 6-2 Minnesota Vikings, who enter the Week 10 match-up with Oakland following a 21-18 overtime win against the St. Louis Rams. The Vikings are led by second-year Head Coach Mike Zimmer, who posted a 7-9 record in his first season with Min-nesota. His team is on a four-game winning streak, tied for the team's longest stretch since 2008-09. Currently tied for first in the NFC North with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota is seeking a division title for the first time since 2009. ------------------------------
Offense: The Vikings are led by 2014 first-round draft pick QB Teddy Bridgewater, who has posted a 12-8 record in 20 games as a starter. This season, Bridgewater has completed 149-of-232 passes (64.2 percent) for 1,670 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions for a passer rating of 83.4. His top target thus far has been rookie WR Stefon Diggs, who has 28 receptions for 461 yards (16.5 avg.) with two touchdowns. TE Kyle Rudolph has also been a dangerous weapon with 22 catches for 176 yards (8.0 avg.) and three touchdowns. On the ground, All-Pro RB Adrian Peter-son leads the charge with 169 carries for 758 yards (4.5 avg.) and four touchdowns.
Defense: Through eight games, the Vikings boast a top-10 defen-sive unit, allowing 332.3 yards per contest. Minnesota is especial-ly stingy against the passing game, giving up only 220.6 passing yards per game. The team has produced a total of nine takeaways in 2015, including four interceptions by four different players. LB Chad Greenway, now in his ninth NFL season, brought one pick back 91 yards for a touchdown. Rookie LB Eric Kendricks leads the team with 42 tackles (38 solo) and also has four sacks. DE Everson Griffen leads the squad with 4.5 sacks, and the team has accumulated 19 sacks altogether.
INDIVIDUAL STATS VS. VIKINGS
The Raiders defeated the Vikings in Minneapolis.
Sebastian Janikowski**
Career Totals: 7-for-9 on field goal attempts, and 8-for-8 on extra point attempts for 29 total points in three career meetings (2-1).
• On Nov. 18, 2009, Janikowski was a perfect 5-for-5 on FG at-tempts, including a 52-yarder, and one point-after try, supplying 16 points in total.
Donald Penn
Career Totals: Paved the way for 372 rushing yards on 93 attempts (4.0 avg.) and four rushing touchdowns, and was part of a line that allowed just four sacks in three career games (3-0).
• Helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers average 5.53 yards per carry and total 105 rushing yards with two touchdowns in the team's 24-20 win at Minnesota on Sept. 18, 2011.
Marcel Reece
Career Totals: Six attempts for 45 yards (7.50 avg.) and two recep-tions for 16 yards (8.0 avg.) in one career meeting.
• On Nov. 20, 2011, Reece's only game against the Vikings, he averaged 7.50 yards per carry on six attempts in the Raiders' 27-21 win.
Charles Woodson
Career Totals: 76 tackles (59 solo), five interceptions with 51 in-terception return yards, 21 passes defensed, one forced fumble and 21 punt returns for 165 yards (7.86 avg.) in 14 regular season meetings (11-3); one postseason appearance with six solo tackles.
• As a member of the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 23, 2011, notched six tackles (five) and hauled in two interceptions, returning one 25 yards. He also recorded six passes defensed in the game, a personal high against Minnesota.
• Two weeks later, on Nov. 14, 2011, Woodson tallied nine tackles with eight solo stops, both personal bests against the Vikings, and added four passes defensed.