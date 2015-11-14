Raiders Set to Host Vikings in Critical Week 10 Battle

College Connections**

• Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio (1981-84) and defensive assistant Sam Anno (1984) were linebackers at USC when Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner served as quarterbacks coach (1981-83) and offensive coordinator (1984). Anno and Turner were also together with the Los Angeles Rams in 1987, where Vikings defensive backs coach Jerry Gray was a defensive back.

• Raiders LB Curtis Lofton and Vikings RB Adrian Peterson were teammates at Oklahoma from 2005-06.

• Raiders C Rodney Hudson (2010), DE Mario Edwards Jr. (2012) and T Menelik Watson (2012) all played with Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes at Florida State.

High School/Hometown Connections

• Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater's Miami (Fla.) Northwestern High School team was defeated by Sanford (Fla.) High School in the 2008 Class 6A State Championship Game when Raiders LB Ray-Ray Armstrong threw a game-winning 40-yard TD pass to Raiders WR Andre Debose. Bridgewater also later played with WR Amari Cooper at Miami Northwestern.

• Vikings defensive line coach Andre Patterson is a native of Richmond, Calif., and played one year on the offensive line at Con-tra Costa College in San Pablo, Calif.

VIKINGS SNAPSHOT

Overview: The Raiders' second NFC North opponent of the sea-son is the 6-2 Minnesota Vikings, who enter the Week 10 match-up with Oakland following a 21-18 overtime win against the St. Louis Rams. The Vikings are led by second-year Head Coach Mike Zimmer, who posted a 7-9 record in his first season with Min-nesota. His team is on a four-game winning streak, tied for the team's longest stretch since 2008-09. Currently tied for first in the NFC North with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota is seeking a division title for the first time since 2009. ------------------------------

Offense: The Vikings are led by 2014 first-round draft pick QB Teddy Bridgewater, who has posted a 12-8 record in 20 games as a starter. This season, Bridgewater has completed 149-of-232 passes (64.2 percent) for 1,670 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions for a passer rating of 83.4. His top target thus far has been rookie WR Stefon Diggs, who has 28 receptions for 461 yards (16.5 avg.) with two touchdowns. TE Kyle Rudolph has also been a dangerous weapon with 22 catches for 176 yards (8.0 avg.) and three touchdowns. On the ground, All-Pro RB Adrian Peter-son leads the charge with 169 carries for 758 yards (4.5 avg.) and four touchdowns.

Defense: Through eight games, the Vikings boast a top-10 defen-sive unit, allowing 332.3 yards per contest. Minnesota is especial-ly stingy against the passing game, giving up only 220.6 passing yards per game. The team has produced a total of nine takeaways in 2015, including four interceptions by four different players. LB Chad Greenway, now in his ninth NFL season, brought one pick back 91 yards for a touchdown. Rookie LB Eric Kendricks leads the team with 42 tackles (38 solo) and also has four sacks. DE Everson Griffen leads the squad with 4.5 sacks, and the team has accumulated 19 sacks altogether.

INDIVIDUAL STATS VS. VIKINGS