Raiders Set to Host Vikings in Critical Week 10 Battle

Nov 14, 2015 at 02:16 AM

Raiders vs Vikings Through the Years

Photos from the Raiders vs Vikings all-time series.

The Oakland Raiders will start the second half of the season at home this weekend as they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT at O.co Coliseum. The Vikings, who hosted the Raiders in the preseason, mark the second NFC opponent of the year for Oakland and first at home. Sunday's game will also start a two-game stretch against NFC North opponents, as the Raiders will travel to Detroit to play the Lions next weekend. With Oakland on the road the next two weeks, the contest will be its final home game of November and only game at O.co Coliseum until Dec. 6. Last week, the Raiders lost on a last-second field goal, 35-38, to the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Vikings won an overtime contest at home against the St. Louis Rams, 21-18.

THE SETTING

spacer.gif

Date:Sunday, Nov. 15

Kickoff:1:05 p.m. PT

Site:O.co Coliseum (1966)

Capacity/Surface:56,063/Overseeded Bermuda

Regular Season:Raiders lead, 9-4

Postseason: Raiders lead, 1-0 (Super Bowl XI)

coliseum.jpg

spacer.gif

The Raiders and Steelers played in a high-scoring contest on Sunday, with the two teams combining for 1,037 yards of total of-fense on the day. The Raiders' 35 points in the contest marked the third straight game that the team has scored at least 34 points, just the fifth time in franchise history the team has achieved such a streak. QB Derek Carr led the offense again, throwing for 301 yards and four touchdowns. WR Michael Crabtree led the receiving corps, hauling in seven receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns, including a 38-yarder to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Rookies WR Amari Cooper (seven receptions for 88 yards) and TE Clive Walford also caught touchdown passes from Carr. FB/RB Jamize Olawale scored the only Raiders rushing touchdown of the day and RB Latavius Murray paced the ground attack with 96 rushing yards on 17 carries before leaving the game with a concussion. On defense, LB Aldon Smith recorded a sack and CB David Amerson posted an interception, his first as a Raider.

Starting next week, the Raiders will head back on the road for two games, beginning with a match-up with the Detroit Lions next Sunday. The Vikings will host the Green Bay Packers next week.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

spacer.gif

NFL_on_Fox.png

TELEVISION

FOX

Play-by-play:Chris MyersColor Analyst:Ronde Barber
Sideline:Holly Sonders

081414_main_logo_kgmz_white_160.jpg

RAIDERS RADIO

Flagship:95.7 The GAME

Raiders Radio Network (23 stations)

Play-by-play:Greg Papa
Color Analyst:Tom FloresSideline:Lincoln Kennedy

Spanish Radio
Flagship: KSOL 98.9 FM
(Radio Estereo Sol 98.9 y 99.1)
Play-by-play: Fernando Arias
Color Analyst: Ambrosio Rico

spacer.gif

POINTS AND PROTECTION

Over the last three weeks, the Raiders have scored at least 34 points in each game, just the fifth time in franchise history that they have had such a streak. In those three games, QB Derek Carr has been sacked just once, and Oakland's pass blocking has posted clean sheets each of the last two weeks. With 34 points on Sunday, the Raiders would match the 1968 team as they only teams in franchise history to score at least 34 points in four straight games.

NOTABLE CONNECTIONS

Pro Connections

• Raiders G/T J'Marcus Webb spent the last two seasons (2013-14) with Minnesota.

• Three Raiders coaches played for the Minnesota Vikings: Head Coach Jack Del Rio (linebacker, 1992-95), defensive assistant Sam Anno (linebacker, 1987-88) and offensive line coach Mike Tice (tight end, 1992-93, 1995). Tice then coached with the Vikings from 1996-2005, serving as head coach from 2002-05.

• Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave was offensive co-ordinator of the Vikings from 2011-13.

• Raiders quarterbacks coach Todd Downing, a native of Eden Prairie, Minn., and University of Minnesota alum, was with the Vi-kings from 2001-05, serving as a coaching intern/assistant (2001-02), football systems analyst (2003-04) and quality control – offense (2005). Downing also played quarterback for the Minnesota Maulers from 2000-02 and served as head coach at Eden Prairie (Minn.) High School (1999-2000).

• Raiders quarterbacks coach Todd Downing coached Vikings QB Shaun Hill with the Detroit Lions from 2011-13, where the pair also worked with Raiders defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson (2012-13) and tight ends coach Bobby Johnson (2013).

• Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner, a native of Martinez, Calif., served as head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2004-05.

• Raiders defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson and Vikings defensive backs coach Jerry Gray were teammates in the Hous-ton Oilers' secondary in 1992. Robertson later played for Gray (defensive quality control/ defensive backs) with the Tennessee Oilers/Titans from 1997-2000, and coached alongside Gray in 2011 when he was defensive coordinator.

**

College Connections**

• Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio (1981-84) and defensive assistant Sam Anno (1984) were linebackers at USC when Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner served as quarterbacks coach (1981-83) and offensive coordinator (1984). Anno and Turner were also together with the Los Angeles Rams in 1987, where Vikings defensive backs coach Jerry Gray was a defensive back.

• Raiders LB Curtis Lofton and Vikings RB Adrian Peterson were teammates at Oklahoma from 2005-06.

• Raiders C Rodney Hudson (2010), DE Mario Edwards Jr. (2012) and T Menelik Watson (2012) all played with Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes at Florida State.

High School/Hometown Connections

• Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater's Miami (Fla.) Northwestern High School team was defeated by Sanford (Fla.) High School in the 2008 Class 6A State Championship Game when Raiders LB Ray-Ray Armstrong threw a game-winning 40-yard TD pass to Raiders WR Andre Debose. Bridgewater also later played with WR Amari Cooper at Miami Northwestern.

• Vikings defensive line coach Andre Patterson is a native of Richmond, Calif., and played one year on the offensive line at Con-tra Costa College in San Pablo, Calif.

VIKINGS SNAPSHOT

Overview: The Raiders' second NFC North opponent of the sea-son is the 6-2 Minnesota Vikings, who enter the Week 10 match-up with Oakland following a 21-18 overtime win against the St. Louis Rams. The Vikings are led by second-year Head Coach Mike Zimmer, who posted a 7-9 record in his first season with Min-nesota. His team is on a four-game winning streak, tied for the team's longest stretch since 2008-09. Currently tied for first in the NFC North with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota is seeking a division title for the first time since 2009. ------------------------------

Offense: The Vikings are led by 2014 first-round draft pick QB Teddy Bridgewater, who has posted a 12-8 record in 20 games as a starter. This season, Bridgewater has completed 149-of-232 passes (64.2 percent) for 1,670 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions for a passer rating of 83.4. His top target thus far has been rookie WR Stefon Diggs, who has 28 receptions for 461 yards (16.5 avg.) with two touchdowns. TE Kyle Rudolph has also been a dangerous weapon with 22 catches for 176 yards (8.0 avg.) and three touchdowns. On the ground, All-Pro RB Adrian Peter-son leads the charge with 169 carries for 758 yards (4.5 avg.) and four touchdowns.

Defense: Through eight games, the Vikings boast a top-10 defen-sive unit, allowing 332.3 yards per contest. Minnesota is especial-ly stingy against the passing game, giving up only 220.6 passing yards per game. The team has produced a total of nine takeaways in 2015, including four interceptions by four different players. LB Chad Greenway, now in his ninth NFL season, brought one pick back 91 yards for a touchdown. Rookie LB Eric Kendricks leads the team with 42 tackles (38 solo) and also has four sacks. DE Everson Griffen leads the squad with 4.5 sacks, and the team has accumulated 19 sacks altogether.

INDIVIDUAL STATS VS. VIKINGS

**

Raiders 27 Vikings 21

The Raiders defeated the Vikings in Minneapolis.

Raiders fans came out to Mall of America Field in Minnesota to cheer on the Silver and Black.
1 / 95

Raiders fans came out to Mall of America Field in Minnesota to cheer on the Silver and Black.

Tony Gonzales
Raiders fans come out to support their team.
2 / 95

Raiders fans come out to support their team.

Tony Gonzales
Raiders fans smile for the camera in Minneapolis.
3 / 95

Raiders fans smile for the camera in Minneapolis.

Tony Gonzales
Defensive coordinator Chuck Bresnahan
4 / 95

Defensive coordinator Chuck Bresnahan

Tony Gonzales
WR Denarius Moore stretches during pregame.
5 / 95

WR Denarius Moore stretches during pregame.

Tony Gonzales
Raiders fans bring out big signs supporting the Silver and Black.
6 / 95

Raiders fans bring out big signs supporting the Silver and Black.

Tony Gonzales
TE Brandon Myers
7 / 95

TE Brandon Myers

Tony Gonzales
DT Richard Seymour
8 / 95

DT Richard Seymour

Tony Gonzales
LS Jon Condo and SS Tyvon Branch get ready to head to the field.
9 / 95

LS Jon Condo and SS Tyvon Branch get ready to head to the field.

Tony Gonzales
The team heads to the field to take on the Minnesota Vikings.
10 / 95

The team heads to the field to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Tony Gonzales
The defensive backs huddle up before taking the field.
11 / 95

The defensive backs huddle up before taking the field.

Tony Gonzales
T Khalif Barnes greets the military guests before the game.
12 / 95

T Khalif Barnes greets the military guests before the game.

Tony Gonzales
QB Carson Palmer stands ready on the sideline.
13 / 95

QB Carson Palmer stands ready on the sideline.

Tony Gonzales
The team stands on the sideline for the National Anthem.
14 / 95

The team stands on the sideline for the National Anthem.

Tony Gonzales
The captains come together at midfield for the coin toss.
15 / 95

The captains come together at midfield for the coin toss.

Tony Gonzales
The captains await the results of the coin toss.
16 / 95

The captains await the results of the coin toss.

Tony Gonzales
Head Coach Hue Jackson
17 / 95

Head Coach Hue Jackson

Tony Gonzales
LB Kamerion Wimbley reaches out to stop Adrian Peterson.
18 / 95

LB Kamerion Wimbley reaches out to stop Adrian Peterson.

Tony Gonzales
LB Kamerion Wimbley gets to RB Adrian Peterson.
19 / 95

LB Kamerion Wimbley gets to RB Adrian Peterson.

Tony Gonzales
The Raiders defense swarms Adrian Peterson.
20 / 95

The Raiders defense swarms Adrian Peterson.

Tony Gonzales
SS Tyvon Branch brings down Peterson.
21 / 95

SS Tyvon Branch brings down Peterson.

Tony Gonzales
DT Tommy Kelly reaches around the offensive lineman and brings Ponder down with one arm.
22 / 95

DT Tommy Kelly reaches around the offensive lineman and brings Ponder down with one arm.

Tony Gonzales
FB Marcel Reece cuts to the outside for a 20-yard gain.
23 / 95

FB Marcel Reece cuts to the outside for a 20-yard gain.

Tony Gonzales
TE Kevin Boss makes a leaping catch.
24 / 95

TE Kevin Boss makes a leaping catch.

Tony Gonzales
K Sebastian Janikowski kicks a field goal.
25 / 95

K Sebastian Janikowski kicks a field goal.

Tony Gonzales
K Sebastian Janikowski kicks off.
26 / 95

K Sebastian Janikowski kicks off.

Tony Gonzales
WR Denarius Moore makes a 14-yard catch.
27 / 95

WR Denarius Moore makes a 14-yard catch.

Tony Gonzales
Head Coach Hue Jackson looks on from the sideline.
28 / 95

Head Coach Hue Jackson looks on from the sideline.

Tony Gonzales
TE Brandon Myers turns up field after making the catch.
29 / 95

TE Brandon Myers turns up field after making the catch.

Tony Gonzales
QB Carson Palmer talks things over with Coach Jackson.
30 / 95

QB Carson Palmer talks things over with Coach Jackson.

Tony Gonzales
QB Carson Palmer and FB Marcel Reece chat with Coach Jackson.
31 / 95

QB Carson Palmer and FB Marcel Reece chat with Coach Jackson.

Tony Gonzales
The offense huddles to get the play call.
32 / 95

The offense huddles to get the play call.

Tony Gonzales
WR Chaz Schilens makes a leaping catch in the corner of the end zone.
33 / 95

WR Chaz Schilens makes a leaping catch in the corner of the end zone.

Tony Gonzales
WR Chaz Schilens comes down with the ball for the Raiders first touchdown of the game.
34 / 95

WR Chaz Schilens comes down with the ball for the Raiders first touchdown of the game.

Tony Gonzales
The offense celebrates the touchdown to Schilens.
35 / 95

The offense celebrates the touchdown to Schilens.

Tony Gonzales
K Sebastian Janikowski kicks an extra point.
36 / 95

K Sebastian Janikowski kicks an extra point.

Tony Gonzales
Raiders fans enjoy the game in Minneapolis.
37 / 95

Raiders fans enjoy the game in Minneapolis.

Tony Gonzales
S Jerome Boyd wraps up the ball carrier.
38 / 95

S Jerome Boyd wraps up the ball carrier.

Tony Gonzales
SS Tyvon Branch gets in the face of the kicker on a field goal attempt, causing the holder to pick up the ball.
39 / 95

SS Tyvon Branch gets in the face of the kicker on a field goal attempt, causing the holder to pick up the ball.

Tony Gonzales
SS Tyvon Branch brings down the holder on the Vikings botched field goal attempt.
40 / 95

SS Tyvon Branch brings down the holder on the Vikings botched field goal attempt.

Tony Gonzales
SS Tyvon Branch tackles the holder on the field goal attempt, keeping the Vikings from scoring 3 points.
41 / 95

SS Tyvon Branch tackles the holder on the field goal attempt, keeping the Vikings from scoring 3 points.

Tony Gonzales
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey runs after a catch.
42 / 95

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey runs after a catch.

Tony Gonzales
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey signals for a first down.
43 / 95

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey signals for a first down.

Tony Gonzales
WR Denarius Moore reaches out to try to make a catch in the end zone.
44 / 95

WR Denarius Moore reaches out to try to make a catch in the end zone.

Tony Gonzales
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey had four catches for 43 yards.
45 / 95

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey had four catches for 43 yards.

Tony Gonzales
RB Taiwan Jones carries the ball.
46 / 95

RB Taiwan Jones carries the ball.

Tony Gonzales
RB Taiwan Jones faces off with the defender.
47 / 95

RB Taiwan Jones faces off with the defender.

Tony Gonzales
RB Michael Bush scores on a 2-yard TD run.
48 / 95

RB Michael Bush scores on a 2-yard TD run.

Tony Gonzales
The offense comes together after RB Michael Bush's touchdown.
49 / 95

The offense comes together after RB Michael Bush's touchdown.

Tony Gonzales
K Sebastian Janikowski kicks the PAT out of the hold of P Shane Lechler.
50 / 95

K Sebastian Janikowski kicks the PAT out of the hold of P Shane Lechler.

Tony Gonzales
Safety Matt Giordano jumps the route and intercepts QB Christian Ponder.
51 / 95

Safety Matt Giordano jumps the route and intercepts QB Christian Ponder.

Tony Gonzales
Safety Matt Giordano returned the interception 42 yards.
52 / 95

Safety Matt Giordano returned the interception 42 yards.

Tony Gonzales
TE Brandon Myers causes a fumble on the Vikings kickoff return.
53 / 95

TE Brandon Myers causes a fumble on the Vikings kickoff return.

Tony Gonzales
RB Rock Cartwright and CB DeMarcus Van Dyke fall on the fumble.
54 / 95

RB Rock Cartwright and CB DeMarcus Van Dyke fall on the fumble.

Tony Gonzales
CB DeMarcus Van Dyke recovers the fumble.
55 / 95

CB DeMarcus Van Dyke recovers the fumble.

Tony Gonzales
CB DeMarcus Van Dyke celebrates his fumble recovery on special teams.
56 / 95

CB DeMarcus Van Dyke celebrates his fumble recovery on special teams.

Tony Gonzales
The Raiders took over at the Minnesota 16-yard line.
57 / 95

The Raiders took over at the Minnesota 16-yard line.

Tony Gonzales
TE Kevin Boss reaches up to make the catch.
58 / 95

TE Kevin Boss reaches up to make the catch.

Tony Gonzales
TE Kevin Boss lunges forward for extra yards.
59 / 95

TE Kevin Boss lunges forward for extra yards.

Tony Gonzales
QB Carson Palmer dives into the end zone for a 1-yard TD.
60 / 95

QB Carson Palmer dives into the end zone for a 1-yard TD.

Tony Gonzales
The ref signals touchdown on QB Carson Palmer's quarterback sneak.
61 / 95

The ref signals touchdown on QB Carson Palmer's quarterback sneak.

Tony Gonzales
QB Carson Palmer celebrates his touchdown with T Khalif Barnes and RB Michael Bush.
62 / 95

QB Carson Palmer celebrates his touchdown with T Khalif Barnes and RB Michael Bush.

Tony Gonzales
K Sebastian Janikowski kicks the PAT.
63 / 95

K Sebastian Janikowski kicks the PAT.

Tony Gonzales
WR Denarius Moore
64 / 95

WR Denarius Moore

Tony Gonzales
G Cooper Carlisle
65 / 95

G Cooper Carlisle

Tony Gonzales
DT Tommy Kelly gets his first career interception off a pass tipped by CB Lito Sheppard.
66 / 95

DT Tommy Kelly gets his first career interception off a pass tipped by CB Lito Sheppard.

Tony Gonzales
DT Tommy Kelly celebrates his first career interception.
67 / 95

DT Tommy Kelly celebrates his first career interception.

Tony Gonzales
DT Tommy Kelly and LB Kamerion Wimbley celebrate the interception.
68 / 95

DT Tommy Kelly and LB Kamerion Wimbley celebrate the interception.

Tony Gonzales
TE Kevin Boss recorded five receptions for 37 yards.
69 / 95

TE Kevin Boss recorded five receptions for 37 yards.

Tony Gonzales
The offense breaks the huddle and steps up to the line of scrimmage.
70 / 95

The offense breaks the huddle and steps up to the line of scrimmage.

Tony Gonzales
K Sebastian Janikowski kicks a field goal.
71 / 95

K Sebastian Janikowski kicks a field goal.

Tony Gonzales
DT Richard Seymour pressures QB Christian Ponder.
72 / 95

DT Richard Seymour pressures QB Christian Ponder.

Tony Gonzales
Raiders fans came out to support their team.
73 / 95

Raiders fans came out to support their team.

Tony Gonzales
LB Rolando McClain breaks up a pass attempt.
74 / 95

LB Rolando McClain breaks up a pass attempt.

Tony Gonzales
Raiders fans show their support for the Silver and Black.
75 / 95

Raiders fans show their support for the Silver and Black.

Tony Gonzales
TE Kevin Boss catches the pass from QB Carson Palmer.
76 / 95

TE Kevin Boss catches the pass from QB Carson Palmer.

Tony Gonzales
CB Stanford Routt and SS Tyvon Branch make the tackle.
77 / 95

CB Stanford Routt and SS Tyvon Branch make the tackle.

Tony Gonzales
RB Taiwan Jones returns a kickoff for 46 yards.
78 / 95

RB Taiwan Jones returns a kickoff for 46 yards.

Tony Gonzales
RB Taiwan Jones returns a kickoff for 46 yards.
79 / 95

RB Taiwan Jones returns a kickoff for 46 yards.

Tony Gonzales
RB Michael Bush carries the ball behind the blocking of G Stefen Wisniewski.
80 / 95

RB Michael Bush carries the ball behind the blocking of G Stefen Wisniewski.

Tony Gonzales
RB Michael Bush ran for 109 yards.
81 / 95

RB Michael Bush ran for 109 yards.

Tony Gonzales
QB Carson Palmer threw for 164 yards and a touchdown.
82 / 95

QB Carson Palmer threw for 164 yards and a touchdown.

Tony Gonzales
TE Brandon Myers makes a diving catch.
83 / 95

TE Brandon Myers makes a diving catch.

Tony Gonzales
The Raiders defense makes the tackle.
84 / 95

The Raiders defense makes the tackle.

Tony Gonzales
RB Michael Bush totaled 139 yards between his 30 carries and two catches.
85 / 95

RB Michael Bush totaled 139 yards between his 30 carries and two catches.

Tony Gonzales
CB Lito Sheppard sacks QB Christian Ponder.
86 / 95

CB Lito Sheppard sacks QB Christian Ponder.

Tony Gonzales
DE Desmond Bryant records one of his two QB sacks.
87 / 95

DE Desmond Bryant records one of his two QB sacks.

Tony Gonzales
WR Denarius Moore returns a punt.
88 / 95

WR Denarius Moore returns a punt.

Tony Gonzales
DB Bryan McCann returned two kickoffs for 58 yards.
89 / 95

DB Bryan McCann returned two kickoffs for 58 yards.

Tony Gonzales
DT Tommy Kelly brings down Ponder.
90 / 95

DT Tommy Kelly brings down Ponder.

Tony Gonzales
CB Stanford Routt intercepts a pass at the one-yard line.
91 / 95

CB Stanford Routt intercepts a pass at the one-yard line.

Tony Gonzales
Safety Matt Giordano and TE Kevin Boss return to the locker room after the victory.
92 / 95

Safety Matt Giordano and TE Kevin Boss return to the locker room after the victory.

Tony Gonzales
Raiders 27 - Vikings 21
93 / 95

Raiders 27 - Vikings 21

Tony Gonzales
Head Coaches Hue Jackson and Leslie Frazier meet after the game.
94 / 95

Head Coaches Hue Jackson and Leslie Frazier meet after the game.

Tony Gonzales
Head Coach Hue Jackson addresses the team after the win.
95 / 95

Head Coach Hue Jackson addresses the team after the win.

Tony Gonzales
Sebastian Janikowski**

Career Totals: 7-for-9 on field goal attempts, and 8-for-8 on extra point attempts for 29 total points in three career meetings (2-1).

• On Nov. 18, 2009, Janikowski was a perfect 5-for-5 on FG at-tempts, including a 52-yarder, and one point-after try, supplying 16 points in total.

Donald Penn

Career Totals: Paved the way for 372 rushing yards on 93 attempts (4.0 avg.) and four rushing touchdowns, and was part of a line that allowed just four sacks in three career games (3-0).

• Helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers average 5.53 yards per carry and total 105 rushing yards with two touchdowns in the team's 24-20 win at Minnesota on Sept. 18, 2011.

Marcel Reece

Career Totals: Six attempts for 45 yards (7.50 avg.) and two recep-tions for 16 yards (8.0 avg.) in one career meeting.

• On Nov. 20, 2011, Reece's only game against the Vikings, he averaged 7.50 yards per carry on six attempts in the Raiders' 27-21 win.

Charles Woodson

Career Totals: 76 tackles (59 solo), five interceptions with 51 in-terception return yards, 21 passes defensed, one forced fumble and 21 punt returns for 165 yards (7.86 avg.) in 14 regular season meetings (11-3); one postseason appearance with six solo tackles.

• As a member of the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 23, 2011, notched six tackles (five) and hauled in two interceptions, returning one 25 yards. He also recorded six passes defensed in the game, a personal high against Minnesota.

• Two weeks later, on Nov. 14, 2011, Woodson tallied nine tackles with eight solo stops, both personal bests against the Vikings, and added four passes defensed.

