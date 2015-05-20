Raiders Sign CB Chimdi Chekwa

The Oakland Raiders have signed CB Chimdi Chekwa, the club announced Wednesday.

Chekwa rejoins the Raiders following a brief stint with the New England Patriots this offseason after signing with New England as a free agent in March. He was released by the Patriots on Monday.

Before signing in New England, Chekwa spent four seasons with the Raiders from 2011-14. He has appeared in 32 games with four starts for the Silver and Black. His career totals include 35 tackles (26 solo) and six passes defensed. He has also added 20 career special teams tackles.

Originally selected by the Raiders in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft, Chekwa appeared in 10 games for Oakland last season, contributing five tackles (four solo) and two passes defensed. He also led the team with nine special teams tackles.