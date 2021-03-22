Raiders sign DL Matt Dickerson

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DL Matt Dickerson, the club announced Monday.

Dickerson, a 6-foot-5, 292-pound defensive lineman, joins the Silver and Black after spending the first three years (2018-20) of his career with the Tennessee Titans, entering the league as an undrafted free agent. In 18 appearances, Dickerson has recorded 15 tackles (seven solo). He has also played in four postseason contests.

Last season, Dickerson appeared in a career-high 10 games, totaling 10 tackles and one quarterback pressure. He also started the Titans' lone postseason contest and recorded one sack in the game.