Raiders sign DL Matt Dickerson

Mar 22, 2021 at 11:34 AM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DL Matt Dickerson, the club announced Monday.

Dickerson, a 6-foot-5, 292-pound defensive lineman, joins the Silver and Black after spending the first three years (2018-20) of his career with the Tennessee Titans, entering the league as an undrafted free agent. In 18 appearances, Dickerson has recorded 15 tackles (seven solo). He has also played in four postseason contests.

Last season, Dickerson appeared in a career-high 10 games, totaling 10 tackles and one quarterback pressure. He also started the Titans' lone postseason contest and recorded one sack in the game.

A native of San Mateo, Calif, Dickerson played four years (2014-17) at UCLA, appearing in 44 games with 16 starts and totaling 97 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four passes defensed and 1.5 sacks.

Photos: New Raiders DL Matt Dickerson

Take a look at action photos of new Raiders defensive lineman Matt Dickerson.

news

Raiders sign DL Darius Philon

Philon has made 54 appearances with 19 starts, totaling 80 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his career.
news

Raiders re-sign DT Johnathan Hankins

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed DT Johnathan Hankins, the club announced Saturday.
news

Act Two of 'the greatness of Solomon Thomas' begins now

The former All-American Stanford standout is ready for a second chance in the Silver and Black.
news

Why John Brown is poised to make an immediate impact for the Silver and Black

The former Buffalo Bill feels he's found the right fit with the Raiders offense.
news

Quick Hits: Kenyan Drake says Gruden, Jacobs played a key role in his decision

After inking his contract, Drake spoke with reporters about his decision to join the Raiders, and why he feels like it's a strong fit.
news

Yannick Ngakoue shares his excitement to reunite with Bradley, Jefferson

Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has experienced a lot of change within the past year, but now he's getting back to his roots.
news

Raiders re-sign LB Nicholas Morrow

The Silver and Black announced the news on Friday, among a flurry of free-agent moves.
news

Raiders re-sign RB Theo Riddick

The versatile running back is staying in Silver and Black, the team announced Friday.
news

Raiders sign RB Kenyan Drake

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent RB Kenyan Drake, the club announced Friday.
news

Raiders sign DT Solomon Thomas

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent DT Solomon Thomas, the club announced Friday.
news

Raiders re-sign WR Zay Jones

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed WR Zay Jones, the club announced Friday.
