Raiders Sign DT Leon Orr To Active Roster

Raiders DT Leon Orr

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed DT Leon Orr to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Saturday. Orr will wear No. 93.

Orr was originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in May 2015. He was waived by the team at the end of training camp before being signed to Oakland's practice squad shortly after.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder played four years at Florida, appearing in 39 games with 10 starts. He totaled 62 tackles (31 solo), 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one pass defensed. A native of New Port Richey, Fla., Orr played in five games as a senior last year, posting 16 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.