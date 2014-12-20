Raiders Sign Hadley to Active Roster, Place CB Tarell Brown on IR

Hadley was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints in May 2014 before being waived in June. Oakland signed him in August, before waiving him at the end of training camp and re-signing him to the team's practice squad two days later. The 6-foot-1, 227-pounder played in 43 games over four seasons at BYU, totaling 149 tackles (77 solo), 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. His senior season was cut short after six games due to a season-ending knee injury.