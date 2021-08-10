Raiders add QB Case Cookus

Aug 10, 2021 at 02:14 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent QB Case Cookus, the club announced Tuesday.

Cookus originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2020, spending the offseason with the club. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound quarterback made stops this past offseason with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings.

A native of Thousand Oaks, Calif., Cookus played four seasons (2015-19) at Northern Arizona, appearing in 41 games. Cookus recorded 12,082 passing yards on 892-of-1,431 attempts (62.3 percent) with 105 touchdowns and 21 interceptions during his collegiate career.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived/injured WR Trey Quinn.

