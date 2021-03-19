Raiders sign RB Kenyan Drake

Mar 19, 2021 at 02:28 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent RB Kenyan Drake, the club announced Friday.

Drake, a 6-foot-1, 211-pound running back, joins the Silver and Black after spending his first five seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2016-19) and Arizona Cardinals (2019-20). Drake was originally a third-round selection (73rd overall) by the Dolphins in the 2016 NFL Draft. Over his five-year career, the versatile running back has appeared in 77 contests with 37 starts, totaling 695 rushing attempts for 3,130 yards (4.5 avg.) and 27 touchdowns. As a receiver out of the backfield, Drake has recorded 169 receptions for 1,244 yards (7.4 avg.) and six touchdowns. As a kickoff returner, Drake has logged 31 returns for 772 yards, including a career-long 96-yarder for a touchdown.

Last season, Drake posted career highs in all major rushing categories, including carries (239), yards (955) and touchdowns (10), while also adding 25 receptions for 137 yards in 15 games with 13 starts. It marked his third career and second consecutive season with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage. Drake's 10 rushing touchdowns on the year ranked 10th in the NFL, as he and teammate Kyler Murray became the just the second quarterback and running back duo in NFL history to each record at least 10 rushing scores in a single season.

Drake spent the remaining eight games of the 2019 season with the Cardinals after being acquired via a trade from the Dolphins. In 14 appearances over the season with 10 starts, he rushed 170 times for 817 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 50 receptions for 345 yards. He appeared in a total of 54 games during his time with the Dolphins, making 16 starts. He appeared in all 16 contests from 2016-18, recording his first 1,000-yard scrimmage campaign of his career in 2018 after rushing for 535 yards on 120 carries, adding four touchdowns, while hauling in a career-high 53 passes for 477 yards and an additional five scores.

A native of Marietta, Ga., Drake played 42 games at Alabama, totaling 233 carries for 1,495 yards and 18 touchdowns, while adding 46 receptions for 570 yards and an additional four touchdowns as a receiver out of the backfield. Drake was a two-time National Champion with the Crimson Tide, helping the program capture titles in 2012 and 2016.

Photos: New Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

Take a look at action photos of new Raiders running back Kenyan Drake. Over his five-year career, the versatile running back has appeared in 77 contests with 37 starts, totaling 695 rushing attempts for 3,130 yards and 27 touchdowns.

RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
