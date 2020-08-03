Raiders sign running back Jeremy Hill

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RB Jeremy Hill, the club announced Monday.

Hill joins the Silver and Black having originally been drafted in the second round (55th overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2014 NFL Draft. Hill spent four seasons (2014-17) with the Bengals before a one-year stint in 2018 with the New England Patriots. Over his five-year career, Hill has appeared in 55 contests and made 43 starts, while carrying the ball 708 times for 2,898 yards (4.09 avg.) and 29 touchdowns, while also adding 68 receptions for 490 yards and one additional score.

In his most recent campaign with the Patriots in 2018, Hill appeared in just one contest after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 and was placed on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the year.

From 2014-16, Hill was the only running back in the NFL to tally at least nine rushing touchdowns in each of those seasons. His 29 scores during that time frame were tied for first in the NFL as he became just the 12th player in NFL history to score at least nine rushing touchdowns in each of his first three seasons.

As a rookie in 2014, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound rusher appeared in all 16 contests and finished eighth in the league with a career-high 1,124 rushing yards on 222 carries with nine scores. Hill's carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns each were tops among rookie running backs that season.