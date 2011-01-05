Raiders Sign Six to Reserve-Future Contracts

The Raiders have signed WR Shaun Bodiford to a reserve/future contract. Photo by Tony Gonzales.



The Oakland Raiders have signed six players who finished the 2010 season on the Silver and Black's practice squad to reserve/future contracts. Included in the group are WR Damola Adeniji (Oregon State), WR Shaun Bodiford (Portland State), TE Kevin Brock (Rutgers), G Alex Parsons (USC), CB Joe Porter (Rutgers) and FB Manase Tonga (BYU).

Four of the six players were on the Raiders practice squad for the entire 2010 season, as Bodiford, Parsons, Porter and Tonga spent training camp with the Silver and Black and were all signed to the practice squad in September.